Gaston arrested by 'Joe Friday' pizza

The Constitution’s food critic finds the “Joe Friday” pizza a name maker for Lawton’s No Name Pizza.

 By Gaston the Gastronomer

Gaston, as you know by now is a man of many tastes.

A connoisseur, if you will, of deliciousness. Always campaigning for a seat on the Flavor Town city council, even.

Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.

Recommended for you