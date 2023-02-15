Gaston, as you know by now is a man of many tastes.
A connoisseur, if you will, of deliciousness. Always campaigning for a seat on the Flavor Town city council, even.
But there are times, when it comes down to it, all Gaston wants is a good pizza.
Fortunately, Gaston has found a pizza that has what he wants. And, being a wordsmith, the fact the dish has a name but the restaurant doesn’t offers a type of pun that makes one giggle is a bonus.
The pizza, called the “Joe Friday” at No Name Pizza, 7615 Cache Road, does the trick. With this pizza, the restaurant is making a name for itself.
Named after the nickname for the beloved late Lawton Police Officer C.H. Brazzel as synonymous with the law as the character from TV’s “Dragnet,” the food has a lot in common with both: it’s arresting. Ordering delivery is the way to go. This is the best kind knock of the door from a house call.
So, as the menu reads, “Just the Facts.” This delicious dish features pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, onion, green bell peppers, red sauce and the Fab-5 Cheese atop its dough. If Gaston is feeling sassy, there may even be some jalapeno or pepperoncini added with the order or at home. The fresher the better, to keep up with the toppings supplied.
Gaston sometimes is in the mood for the original crust but also, sometimes, one that’s crispy cracker thin.
To be fair, Gaston’s stomach can take the lead and direct the mood to the gluten free cauliflower crust. It’s a little more pricey but, in the honest opinion, the best of the bunch.
However, any of these decisions have worked out well for Gaston in the past.
Whether with or without gluten, let Gaston say that gluttony will follow. It’s too good when freshly arrived for it to linger too long. Leftovers are a rarity.
“These are just the facts,” according to a hungry Gaston pondering this night’s dinner desire. There are hopes Mrs. Gaston will agree. If so, she’s going to have to have her own pie because a pie-eyed Gaston is eager to it a whole one.
There’s a whole litany of items available for your particular flavor at No Name Pizza. Gaston can’t eat a whole menu. Again, when what is liked is discovered, it’s hard to explore new taste terrain.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual or establishment or home-based meal will differ.
For Gaston, however, 9.5 out of 10, Joe Friday saves the day.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
