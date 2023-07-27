ELGIN — A recent road trip with Mrs. Gaston to see the lone daughter not living in Lawton took a turn for the best with a quick stop at Billy Sims BBQ, 7602 U.S. 277 in Elgin.
Veterans of the Lawton locations and never disappointed, this spur-of-the-moment stop proved to be something special. That’s pretty good for picking up some takeout to surprise the kid.
Keeping it simple with orders of pulled pork sandwiches with sides of potato salad and macaroni and cheese, the only other thing needed was the sauce. Talk about service. The young crew working this day would hook up Gaston with some of the “Boot Kickin’ Hot” variety that is a favorite.
But that’s not all. Other than friend and family pulled pork feasts, it’s rare you get more than a mouthful when dining out. Fresh pulled pork still steaming as it fell apart was piled on the fresh buns. Joined with a generous topping of red onions and pickles, Gaston felt ready for a feast. Each bite was a delight.
A fan of the yellow mustard potato salad, Gaston and Child of Gaston were pleased with its fresh taste. Sweet and creamy without creeping into a strange place, this has become a favored taste.
Mrs. Gaston’s choice of macaroni and cheese was a bold command decision made in the moment. Often, the idea of macaroni and cheese while dining out is met by a dry, clumpy mess. It’s tough to top the Kraft Velveeta Shells & Cheese of which Gaston is a fan and able cook. Gaston has skills!
Digressing back to the Billy Sims mac and cheese, all that can be said is this was delicious. The cheese, still hot and smoldering, was a bright yellow blast of delicious. This may become the go-to choice for a second side when dining out at a Billy Sims, even elsewhere. A high standard was set.
Even when you’re familiar with a flavor from a chain restaurant, you find surprises that elevate a taste you already enjoy into something special. This was one of those experiences.
Much like the iconic image of the restaurant’s namesake flying over football players and into the end zone to score, it was a winner.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual or establishment or home-based meal will differ. And, no matter how hard you want to try, you can’t fit the whole menu in your mouth, no matter how hard you try.
For Gaston, however, 9 out of 10, some Heisman Award-winning barbecue on a bun is a hit.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.