Gaston enjoys high-flying BBQ

A pulled pork sandwich with pickles, onions, hot barbecue sauce and a side of potato dressing makes for a summer feast on the road.

 By Gaston the Gastronomer

ELGIN — A recent road trip with Mrs. Gaston to see the lone daughter not living in Lawton took a turn for the best with a quick stop at Billy Sims BBQ, 7602 U.S. 277 in Elgin.

Veterans of the Lawton locations and never disappointed, this spur-of-the-moment stop proved to be something special. That’s pretty good for picking up some takeout to surprise the kid.

Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.

