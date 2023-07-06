Gaston’s plate featuring a crunchy taco topped with cheese, jalapeno peppers and, of course the house salsa, batter-fried catfish with a twist of lemon and tartar sauce, fried okra, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli cheese rice combo, and a gravy-topped hamburger steak.
Still reeling from the June 15 tornado and hail storm that devastated so many, Gaston, too, knows the pain of many in Lawton.
Vehicles crunched and left pockmarked. Homes damaged as if Civil War-era cannon balls had come crashing into them. The only thing wanted after dealing with insurance adjustors and contractors is a home-cooked meal. Without the cooking at home part, of course.
With that in mind, Gaston and Mrs. Gaston made a recent foray to Golden Corral, 2632 Cache Road. After dealing with crews conducting clean up and damage assessment that went into the evening, it would be a late-dinner.
Unsure of any one distinct desired taste, the restaurant offered a perfect opportunity to indulge any whim of flavor. With that in mind, Gaston went for the gusto.
Why go to a buffet with a selection of pretty much all the American favorites from many cultural backgrounds without exploring and indulging its boundaries like a culinary Epcot Center?
So, Gaston grabbed the first plate and donned the blue plastic gloves for sanitary safety. It was time to, as the jazz greats would call it, “explore the space.”
First stop, Gaston wanted a crunchy taco topped with cheese, jalapeno peppers and, of course the house salsa. Next, the call of batter-fried catfish with a twist of lemon and tartar sauce would join the plate. Fried okra? Why not. Add the mashed potatoes, some broccoli cheese rice combo, and a gravy-topped hamburger steak and it was time to dine.
Although the combination’s appearance horrified Mrs. Gaston, it was exactly what Gaston’s stomach craved. Even late in the dinner game, the constant rotation of fresh food to the buffet made for a hot and ready delight. Sure, it’s not “fancy” cuisine, but it was a lot like a home-cooked whim that turned out better than imagined.
Every bite was gobbled by Gaston with no regrets. Time for round two!
Gaston returned with a craving for more mashed potatoes and gravy with some golden corn to mix in as if he were 5-years-old. Gaston is a kid at heart! It paired well with the pot roast and carrots, collared greens, green bean casserole and, of course, more fried okra. It was time to return to the feasting table. Joined with some Texas Pete Hot Sauce, Gaston was ready to dive in.
What can one say except, it was a “feastival.” Sure, it’s not a Michelin 5 Star venue. It’s got “corral” in the name. But when you’re hungry and don’t know of one taste in particular to imbibe and feeling like having a variety, what can you say? It hit the spot. It felt like home without all the stress of making it at home.
And isn’t that what a good outing to a restaurant is all about?
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time? It is fun to try.
For Gaston, however, 8.5 out of 10, this “corral of gold” can definitely be the treasure at the end of the rainbow.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
