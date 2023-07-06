Grazing at Golden Corral

Gaston’s plate featuring a crunchy taco topped with cheese, jalapeno peppers and, of course the house salsa, batter-fried catfish with a twist of lemon and tartar sauce, fried okra, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli cheese rice combo, and a gravy-topped hamburger steak.

 Photo by Gaston the Gastronomer

Still reeling from the June 15 tornado and hail storm that devastated so many, Gaston, too, knows the pain of many in Lawton.

Vehicles crunched and left pockmarked. Homes damaged as if Civil War-era cannon balls had come crashing into them. The only thing wanted after dealing with insurance adjustors and contractors is a home-cooked meal. Without the cooking at home part, of course.

Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.

