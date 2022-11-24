With Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday a long-time American tradition, Gaston chose to hone his spotlight on the favorite Gaston and Mrs. Gaston tradition of “Friendsgiving.”
Indulging a Sunday afternoon-into-always-evening gathering of the kids, basically adopted kids and dearest friends and family who can make it, this tradition is what it’s all about for Gaston.
And while the fellowship, laughter and ridiculousness of all that ensues is a veritable feast of memories to hold onto, in the end, it’s always about the food for Gaston. With a good two dozen or so attending this year’s annual potluck there is no end to the flavor opportunities on this festive occasion.
For a “Friendsgiving” meal for which to be thankful, it always begins with Mrs. Gaston’s masterful turkey and stuffing. Of many an annual feast, this year is the best Gaston has ever had. That is, until the next one.
Indulged with special secret flavors, Mrs. Gaston knows her bird and how to make it have a flavor you savor. It makes fans out of former non-turkey eaters who now “cry fowl” if missing out on the zesty Cajun magic that fills the flavor palette.
The turkey’s bombast of delicious also imbues the magic that makes its stuffing fill with flavors that linger for days when you want more and it’s all gone. This, Guy Fieri, is “flavor town.”
This year, joined by a specially smoked ham cured and crafted for the occasion, offered a meaty “Friendsgiving” fueled by flavor.
For the feast, no less than two passes are required to get a true taste of all the side dishes.
Of course the deviled eggs are a must. While the normal eggs always offer a satisfied stomach, the devilish egg maker always includes some extra spicy offerings to tempt Gaston’s appetite into the Scoville scale of the heat units. Somehow, each year, the pleasure outweighs the pain as one can easily eat a half-dozen before the regrets begin to kick in.
Then you add in the heaping helpings of some of the finest collard greens to make the mouth water by just wishing for another helping. These were a staple to both rounds where green bean casserole and homemade macaroni and cheese would join the mashed potatoes and cornbread casseroles for the all-star lineup to include oven fresh and hot rolls.
But what is a “Friendsgiving” feast without the gravy?
Gaston wouldn’t know, which is the perfect answer. Because anybody knows that a good brown gravy is the connective link to make this feast a “feastival.”
There were so many options, Gaston grew dizzy with trying all the flavors available, culminating with desserts of pies and crumbles and brownies and, oh my! Too much to remember.
Of course, after all the visitation with some of your favorite people and the ensuing raucousness, plus indiscriminate nibbling included throughout the event, the inevitability finally shuts the door. The tryptophan in the turkey takes hold and it’s time for a long nap.
The best part, Gaston brought home leftovers and was able to indulge the highlights at least one more time. Thanksgiving is hot chicken and dumplings day in the home of Gaston. Next year’s “Friendsgiving” awaits.
For Gaston, however, 10 out of 10, on continuing to count the days until the next “Friendsigiving” in 2023.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
