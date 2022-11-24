With Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday a long-time American tradition, Gaston chose to hone his spotlight on the favorite Gaston and Mrs. Gaston tradition of “Friendsgiving.”

Indulging a Sunday afternoon-into-always-evening gathering of the kids, basically adopted kids and dearest friends and family who can make it, this tradition is what it’s all about for Gaston.

Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.

Recommended for you