Gaston Goes: El Toro

Gaston’s dinner of Tex-Mex enchiladas with Spanish rice, frijoles charros and an al pastor taco proved a meal at El Toro fit for a king or, at least, for a hungering food critic.

 Photo by Gaston the Gastronomer

As has been recounted before and will be forever more, Gaston has an affinity for fine food from South of the Border.

No, Gaston is not talking about Tex-Mex! Gaston speaks of the real deal in Mexican food.

Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.