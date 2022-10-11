As has been recounted before and will be forever more, Gaston has an affinity for fine food from South of the Border.
No, Gaston is not talking about Tex-Mex! Gaston speaks of the real deal in Mexican food.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 6:49 am
Therefore, with the recent opening of a new restaurant called El Toro Restaurant & Bar, Gaston was bullish to bring Mrs. Gaston out for a night to feast.
Housed in Suite A at 1320 NW Homestead Drive, El Toro officers diners a feast to fill the appetite for food and art. With murals and artwork by Darry and Terry Shaw adorning its walls, it makes for a great view whether alone or with your significant other.
Ordering from the menu became almost too much as Gaston’s appetite grew with each entry. One thing was certain: the need for chips, salsa and, of course, queso must be satisfied.
Oh, what a queso! Gaston says so!
It was difficult not to fill up before the main course. In the ordering, signals were crossed and Gaston’s request for the tri-color enchiladas became conflated with the Tex-Mex enchiladas. Instead of beef, chicken and shrimp enchiladas, the order that arrived was the two cheese and onion enchiladas topped with chili sauce.
It was three-quarters of the way through the meal before Gaston noticed he was eating Tex-Mex. The fresh onions and generous cheese duo offered a complete and satisfying feast. The chili sauce was the real deal and offered wonderful flavor.
Joined with a single taco al-pastor, and side of flavorful Spanish rice and frijoles charros, the plating offered a visual feast to match the art. With a spritz of lime, the taco proved to be the night’s biggest hit. The citric splash added to the flavor to the fluffy rice for a taste bud delight, as well.
With no disappointment found, Gaston left no crumb behind!
Mrs. Gaston offered praise for the shrimp tacos, joined with the refried black beans and rice to make a vivid image on the plating and flavor for the tasting. A fresh flavor permeated both meals and made for a “feastival” for the hungry couple.
Sometimes, you may ask for what you think you want. The universe will most often direct you to what you need. This meal was much needed. Next time, Gaston is going for the al pastor taco platter.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time? It is fun to try.
For Gaston, however, 9.5 out of 10, would tempt the bull at El Toro again.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
