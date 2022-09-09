There are times you go out to eat when food is not the primary focus. You’re out to enjoy a good time.

Gaston and his significant other found that urge overtake recently for a just after lunch rush visit on an odd day to Mike’s Sports Grille, 517 E. Gore. Of course, we were a hungry pair, but it was borne from a hunger to get out on the rare weekday off.

Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.

Recommended for you