There are times you go out to eat when food is not the primary focus. You’re out to enjoy a good time.
Gaston and his significant other found that urge overtake recently for a just after lunch rush visit on an odd day to Mike’s Sports Grille, 517 E. Gore. Of course, we were a hungry pair, but it was borne from a hunger to get out on the rare weekday off.
The lure of a cold drink and some hot games of pinball may also have been the bait. We bit.
A thing to think about before waiting out a weekday lunch crowd is how things will run once it slows down around 2 p.m. Often by then many supplies are being replenished, as are kitchen staff. It’s a recovery time.
Keeping that in mind, be kind to your wait staff. They, too, are often in that same boat. As long as they tend to you at a reasonable pace, be reasonable and kind in turn. Good spirits built in this realm help with the overall experience.
For this experience, that was a highlight. We were never left thirsty nor lacking in essentials.
The house special nachos were the appetizer choice. By then, Gaston was hungry! Expecting a heaping plate of chips covered with chili, cheese and sided with guacamole and spicy salsa may have been much to ask.
Six large tortilla chips encased in cheese used to contain the chili inside, a cup of sour cream and a cup of so-so salsa would be the answered response. It made for a surprising treat Gaston enjoyed. Except for the sour cream.
Gaston is in the realm of calling for no sour cream on Mexican-style treats. Do not hate! To each their own.
With the nachos more filling and satisfying than initially thought, a big portion of the main course of fried catfish with hush puppies and mashed potatoes with gravy along with a couple of slices of Texas toast would be destined to be taken home eaten later in the evening. Sometimes, Gaston can only eat so much.
What was eaten fresh from the kitchen was fine. The catfish embraced its flavor following a squeeze of lemon. Tartar sauce softened the crunchy casing around the meat. The hush puppies spent too long for the fryer. The mashed potatoes and toast served well to balance the deep friend potential for heartburn.
The fairer partner ordered the chicken fried steak with Texas toast and mashed potatoes and gravy. Never a bad choice. On this trip it, too, offered a reasonable decision. A bit bland but passable for another shortened meal, This, too, would serve as an evening meal.
Like many leftovers when taken to go, hours later and following a reheat in the microwave, nothing really holds up from restaurant to home. But if you eat it all and it fills you up well enough you sleep well and wake up sunny the next day, then Gaston calls it a win.
The day’s main destination was found outside the dining area: the gaming room awaited.
Battling it out on the Game of Thrones and KISS pinball games, Gaston and his love delighted with smiles and filled up on the real reason for the visit: the fun.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time?
Don’t forget to account for the time you visit and why you’re at the establishment. Not every place is intended to be a Michelin 5 Star rated venue. Sometimes, you’re there for the atmosphere.
For Gaston, however, 6.5 out of 10, will return solely for the food sans the fun again ... but add some pinball and a pint and it jumps up to an 8.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
