With appetizers of chips, queso and roasted pepper salsa, and a main course of the Mother Porker and a side of slaw, a trip to Back Porch Draft House to enjoy a meal other than a burger made for a hog wild meal.
When you want to go where you know but you want to try something new, there’s only one thing you can do: go hog wild and dig in.
That’s why a recent journey to an established Lawton love affair for burger lovers offered a challenge.
At this point, the midtown Backporch Drafthouse, 1925 W. Gore, is well known for its burger menu. There’s a reason for that: they’re just good.
But it is summer in Southwest Oklahoma. Hamburgers and hot dogs are a staple of the season. There’s a time for something else.
A recent post-lunch rush visit to the establishment offered a taste of something else: something wonderful. Très magnifique, if you will.
Starting off with a cold beer in a chilled glass is always a great taste. At this point, swimming offers all the water you want, if you get where I am going with this.
Pairing wonderfully with bowls of queso and roasted pepper salsa, the subtly salty tortilla chips screamed for a cold amber libation to create the right sensation. This combination, it does not disappoint in building the appetite for the main course.
Ah, but that main course! Again, at the point in summer where one could be considered “hamburgered out,” the Mother Porker sandwich would prove itself a thick cut of ham to more than fill the space.
Stacked with a mountain of shaved ham and hickory smoked pulled pork atop a brioche bun, this porker is truly the mother of all meat sandwiches. Topped with roasted jalapeno bacon jam, Pabst Blue Ribbon caramelized onions, a special slaw, pickles and a sauce held secret, this flavor combination was a sensory sensation.
Joined with a side of the house coleslaw, this was a summer sweetastic sensation that makes Gaston’s tastebuds dance just writing about it.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time?
For Gaston, however, 10 out of 10, would pig out on the Backporch Mother Porker again.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.