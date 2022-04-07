Your tree problem may be you!

Your tree problems may be you! Being aware of major people-causing tree injuries and knowing preventive methods should help keep your trees health.
People spend much time, effort and money to plant and maintain trees around their homes, businesses, public buildings and parks. Yet people who love trees the most may unknowingly cause them injury, directly or indirectly, as result of building and road construction, lawn equipment, pesticides, improper pruning and poor planting
Trees, like people, are easily disturbed by changes in their surroundings. Construction of homes, buildings and roads is a major cause of tree injury. Roots can be injured when heavy construction equipment, pickups and other vehicles pass over them. Changing the ground level can cause root damage by starving the roots from needed moisture and oxygen as well as compaction can restrict the roots from growing.
Preventing damage to trees near construction sites can be as simple as fencing or otherwise protecting them from heavy equipment. If possible, extend the fence beyond the drip line of the tree to avoid excessive compacting of the soil. Also, avoid placing excessive soil or mulch under the branches of the tree.
The addition of asphalt, concrete, bricks for more than a few inches of soil around the tree will change the amount of water and oxygen available to the roots. Trees with roots covered with these items have trouble “breathing” and may die within 3 to 5 years.
Selecting site-adapted trees and correct planting will help insure the survival of young trees. Help your trees be healthy by planting them in an environment that they like. Consult a nursery or the county Extension office for trees that are best adapted to the site where the tree is to be planted. Then use the correct planting techniques to guarantee a healthy tree.
When young trees are planted within large, paved areas such as parking lots, driveways and sidewalks, they should be planted far enough away so the root system has room to spread. Plant trees that are well adapted to hot areas like lacebark elm, desert willow and Chinese Pistache. Trees should not be planted until all construction has been completed.
Lawnmowers and weed eaters can severely injure trunks, branches and roots of trees. These injuries are more serious than those that might be caused during construction. It only takes a few seconds to cut into the bark with a lawn mower or weed eater to cause permanent damage to the tree.
To prevent accidentally injuring tree, keep the grass away from the trunk. This can be accomplished by using mulch 15 to 18 inches around the tree trunk or by pulling the grass by hand. Roundup can be used around the base of the trunk, but be carefully that it doesn’t come in contact with any green parts of the tree. Young trees with green bark can be damaged if Roundup is used.
Herbicides that are weed killers can also kill trees if used improperly. Even when herbicides are properly applied, the pesticide may drift through the air and injure non-targeted plants. Be careful when choosing lawn and garden herbicides particularly “weed and feed” combination. Use these products in a manner recommended on the label.
Improper pruning is often followed by disease or decay of a mature tree. Pruning cuts should be flush to the trunk just outside of the branch collar. Branch stubs left on the tree permit invasion by decay-producing organisms. Scalping the tree through pruning is a slow death for most trees.
Overwatering can be just as damaging as under watering’ especially when the tree is young. Both will kill root hairs that take up the water and nutrient to the leaves for food manufacturing. Applying one inch of water around the root mass each week will supply enough water to keep all trees and shrubs healthy.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.