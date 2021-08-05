Yellowing of foliage on trees, shrubs and lawns

Homeowners usually become dismayed when they see yellowing of the foliage on deciduous trees, pine tree, some shrubs and even turfgrass. There are a variety of possible causes for yellowing such as micronutrient deficiency, root rot or vascular wilt pathogens or even a leaking underground gas line.
Probably the most common cause of yellowing is due to iron deficiency called “chlorosis”. Iron chlorosis occurs in susceptible plants whenever iron is not readily available for plant use. The condition is usually associated with alkaline soils having a pH of 7.0 or above and sites where soil has been removed; soil compaction and general construction activity have damaged root system. Chlorosis is more often associated with clay or compacted soils rather than sandy soils.
The condition is often due to high pH, which makes it possible for other elements such as aluminum to interfere with the absorption of iron, rather than to the lack of iron in the soil. It occurs more often in Western Oklahoma than Eastern Oklahoma.
Leaf chlorosis produces a prominent green vein which is a common symptom of pin oaks and silver leaf maple trees. In deciduous plants the areas between leaf veins become light green, yellow or white. The greater the iron deficiency, the paler the area. The leaf veins will remain green until the condition is corrected. If the condition is not corrected, severely affected trees may decline and probably die.
Pine trees are also susceptible to iron chlorosis but affect the plant differently from deciduous trees. Usually, pines will turn light green to a yellow green and then to a brown as the tree dies. Austrian pine and loblolly pine are two pines subject to iron chlorosis
This change in appearance of the leaves is due to failure of chlorophyll or green color to develop normally. Mildly affected plants become unsightly and grow poorly. Severely affected plants fail to grow, flower or fruit. On very severely affected plants, the edges of the leaves turn brown and die from the lack of iron.
If iron deficiency is suspected, a soil test should be taken to measure the pH and possibly the iron level in the soil. A high pH value or alkaline soil does not allow the iron compounds present in the soil to form soluble compounds and thus make the element available to the plant. If the pH is higher than 7.0, adjustment of the pH to a lower value will be required. Unfortunately, this is impossible to do around large trees.
There are three ways to provide iron to an iron deficient plant. One is by mixing a chelated iron compound into the soil. There are several formulations of chelated iron marketed under various trade names. Select the most water-soluble form available and spray or sprinkle the solution on the soil surface and water in. Begin treatment as soon as symptoms are noticed.
A second method is to spray the foliage with an iron chelate or with iron sulfate solution. Spraying usually results in quicker, but temporary, response and several sprays may be required. Spraying is effective only during mild, humid spring weather in Oklahoma.
The third way to provide iron to larger trees is by trunk injection. This method is used around the trunk in a number of places. Injection should be used by a professional or the homeowner should be informed of the high probability of wood rot developing around injection hole if done improperly.
The best way to prevent iron chlorosis from occurring is to not plant iron chlorosis susceptible trees such as those mentioned earlier, pin oak, silver leaf maples, and certain pines. If they are, figure on applying iron to the tree for the rest of its life.
