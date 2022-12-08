Winterizing your water garden

Ponds in our climate need to be “closed” for the winter. Simply remove the filter after the first frost and leave the pond alone until the onset of spring. Also, there are pump protectors on the market that can be installed for those more expensive pumps.
Water gardens are becoming a popular do-it-yourself landscape project. However, with most gardens, the water garden must be made ready for the winter months.
Fall is the best time for pond cleanout. Most dust, dirt or debris will have fallen into the pond during the active warm water season. The best time in fall to do a cleanout is when the water temperature in the pond is near the water temperature of the refill water or in the mid-50s. Often it is best to wait until most of the leaves have fallen to do the full cleanout.
A major pond cleanout is not too difficult to do. First remove the fish and put them in tubbed pond water with netting over the top. Be sure there is adequate aeration if fish are left in the tub very long. Pump the water out of the pond then hose down the pond and pump removing excessive algae. Pump out this water then refill the pond.
After the pond has been refilled add chlorine neutralizer to prepare for the fish. Float the fish in the tubs to allow them to adjust to the new pond temperature before releasing.
As the temperature begins to drop below 70 degrees, prepare the pond and fish for winter dormancy. The quality of the water is very important in the winter months. The water should be tested for ammonia, nitrites, pH and salt levels. Test the water before refilling the pond, especially for nitrites that are deadly to fish.
Remove debris and decaying organic materials. Use a hand-held skimmer to remove leaves from the pond to avoid disturbing the oxygen balance. When leaf drop is heavy in the fall, cover the pool with a screen or net. Weekly cleaning to remove leaves is recommended. These leaves can overwinter fish parasites that can attack and weaken fish in the spring.
As the temperature lowers into the upper 60’s, the fishes’ immune system begins to weaken. It will completely shut down over the winter. Begin feeding the fish food that is lower in protein and higher in carbohydrates to match their natural diet that is lower in animal material during the fall. Feed the fish extra food, if they will eat it, from the time the temperature begins to cool down until the water temperature drops below 45 degrees. Feed as long as the fish stay active.
The fancier fish should be removed to an indoor aquarium. The other fish can be left in the pool year-round as long as ice doesn’t cover the entire surface for more than a week or two. Trapped gases may be harmful to fish under these circumstances. In this case, keep an area free of ice when it forms. Do not break the ice. The shock wave can injure your fish. A pool heater or warming device with a thermostat can be used to keep the water from freezing.
Hardy water lilies and hardy bog plants can remain in an outdoor pool over the winter as long as their roots do not freeze. Tropical water lilies as well as tropical bog plants cannot survive frost so should be considered annuals. You can nurse your tropical water lilies through the winter by cutting the foliage back to only three floating pads and transplanting them into its permanent container. Store the container in a water container indoors where they can receive direct sunlight for several hours.
Do not prune any new growth that is initiated during the winter.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.