Winterizing your water garden

Ponds in our climate need to be “closed” for the winter. Simply remove the filter after the first frost and leave the pond alone until the onset of spring. Also, there are pump protectors on the market that can be installed for those more expensive pumps.

 Courtesy photo

Water gardens are becoming a popular do-it-yourself landscape project. However, with most gardens, the water garden must be made ready for the winter months.

Fall is the best time for pond cleanout. Most dust, dirt or debris will have fallen into the pond during the active warm water season. The best time in fall to do a cleanout is when the water temperature in the pond is near the water temperature of the refill water or in the mid-50s. Often it is best to wait until most of the leaves have fallen to do the full cleanout.