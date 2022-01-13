Winter weed control in the lawn

If you look out across your lawn, today, there are very few, if any, weeds growing in the lawn. Trust me they are there. Because of colder temperatures and little rainfall, they haven’t emerged from the soil. Control should begin as soon as they germinate and start growing.
Those homeowners, who have been maintaining their lawns with pre emergent herbicides during this past fall, will probably also experiencing some weeds. Unusual warmer temperatures and some rainfall may cause an increase of lawn weeds in Southwestern Oklahoma.
Turfgrass weeds can be classified as grass-like plants and broadleaf. Weeds are also grouped according to their life cycles as annuals, biennials, or perennial.
Annuals that begin their growth in the spring and complete it in the fall are called summer annuals. Annuals that begin their life cycle in the fall and complete it in the spring are called winter annuals. Winter annuals or cool-season weeds are what most homeowners find in their lawns at this time.
The annual broadleaf weeds that are in greatest numbers are henbit, common chickweed, shepards purse, sow thistle, bur clover and horseweed. Common chickweed and henbit are the most prominent weed in the lawn in early spring.
The annual grass-like weeds include annual bluegrass, rescuegrass and annual ryegrass. Annual bluegrass, sometimes called Poa annua, is grassy weed that has a short, smooth blade leaf with a seed head that is short, open and greenish-white. Annual bluegrass tends to grow faster than other grasses and once mature, dies, leaving a brown spot in the lawn. The small thin grass growing profusely in early spring is usually annual bluegrass.
Biennials are plants that requires two growing seasons to complete their life cycle. The first year the plant establishes itself vegetatively. The second year it forms a flower that produces seed; then dies. Wild carrot is the most abundant biennial weed in the lawn. It leaves are lace-like and resemble the tops of carrots.
Perennial weeds live for three or more years and can be spread by seeds or by rhizomes, stolons, tubers or bulbs. This characteristic makes perennial weeds hard to control. Most of the perennial broadleaf weeds that are growing in the lawn in early spring are chicory, curly dock, dandelion and white clover.
Perennial grasses are perhaps the most difficult weed problem in turfgrass areas because they cannot be selectively controlled. Perennial grasses most seen in the spring are rescuegrass, perennial ryegrass, tall fescue, Dallas grass and wild garlic.
The best weed control for turfgrass is good management. Proper mowing, irrigation, fertilization cultivation and disease control will help ensure a thick, healthy lawn. Using a preemergence herbicide in April and August/September will prevent most weeds from germinating. However, in spite of good management, many situations will arise that require chemical weed control measures.
For the most parts, broadleaf weeds can be control with herbicides like 2,4-D, dicamba, MCPP or combinations of the three. When applying these herbicides avoid getting too close to trees, shrubs and flowers because they can be harmed by the spray drift or even taken by the roots from the soil.
Grass-like weeds can be control with the organic arsenicals such as MSMA, AMA, DSMA, and CAMA. These herbicides can be used on bermudagrass, buffalograss and tall fescue grass.
Common herbicides names were used here. Retail stores will sale brand names, which may have various herbicide mixtures to control certain weeds.
Another weed control method that works great on winter weeds in bermudagrass lawns is to spray the entire lawn with a glyphosate product like Roundup. When Roundup is sprayed in January and February, it kills all the green weeds but not the bermudagrass because it is dormant and won’t absorb the herbicide. Do not spray on cool-season grass such as tall fescue because it is not dormant at this time.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.