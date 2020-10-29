Welcome to Oklahoma weather! Winter weather can have a major effect on Oklahoma landscapes especially when it causes damage to trees. Unfortunately, other than broken branches, homeowners won’t be able to know the full extent of winter damage until early spring when new growth begins.
Trees are most people’s immediate concerns because of their visibility, importance in the landscape, high value, and vulnerability to heavy ice loads and water-logged soils. Trees are, however very resilient and regenerative. Many trees will lose limbs, but most will survive, produce new growth and live for many years.
In Southwest Oklahoma, the trees that were hardest hit by freezing weather, ice and water-logged soils were broad-leaf trees such as Bradford pair, oak and elms. Pines and cedars are more stressed by summer’s heat and drought than they are the freeze.
The most severe damage from ice occurs when the main stem or central trunk is split off or is broken. Strength of the remaining stem is reduced immediately. Larger, mature trees are most susceptible to this damage.
The second damage category, bending from ice generally occurs to younger trees of sapling size or smaller. The recovery of the tree to an upright position will depend on the degree of the bending and the length of time the tree remains in that position.
The last and generally least damaging category, is a broken branch. Broken or dead branches will not threaten the trees survival, unless it involves over 75 percent of the tree’s crown or leaf supporting area.
In the spring, the most common external symptom caused by ice, freezing and waterlogged soils will be dieback, foliar browning, sunscald, bark splitting on branches and death. Major freeze injury that kills the sapwood or cambium can lead to canker, dieback and often wilting or death during the growing season.
Splitting of the bark called “Southwest Damage” is another damage caused by a freeze to trees. In the wintertime the warmer weather causes the sap to start flowing through the cambium layer of the tree. This warming causes the tree to come out of dormancy, which is followed by lethal freezing when the temperature drops below 27 degrees. Damaged bark and the cambium layer dry out, cracks, separate from the wood and eventually falls away, exposing dead sapwood.
Waterlogged soils can cause root rot in trees. The symptoms will not show up until after a side of the tree or even the whole tree dies, as we have seen with many of the cedars and pines in past years. To see if root rot is the cause, checking around the base of the tree, the soil or if the tree is dead. Fungus growing at the base of the trunk is a good sign of root rot.
Now the question is, “what should homeowners do to help trees recover?” In many cases, nothing. Trees are well adapted to survive for long periods of time in spite of numerous and often severe injuries. The great majority of trees will survive, recover and continue to provide the features we demand of them.
However, there are a few things that will help improve their appearance especially if branches are bent, split or broken. Corrective pruning is the best thing that can be done for a tree with split or broken branches. Start pruning after the ice melts and the trees are still dormant.
Start by making a flush cut next to the branch collar making sure that there is no dead or living stubs left sticking out of the collar. While pruning, see if any tree limbs are in the way, either for driving or walking or if they pose a threat to a building and remove them. Do not use pruning paints because it will do more harm than good.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton.