After the colors provided by deciduous trees leaves are gone many landscapes are dull and lack color, texture and interest. However, the landscape does not have to be devoted of color or textures. Winter is a time when many plants have attractive foliage, flowers, fruit, bark and stems to add to the beauty of an utterly dull landscape.
In winter, the silhouettes of bare stems can be very striking. Some in their sculptural simplicity are strongly colorful. Less common are shrubs with ornamental stems such as red-osier dogwood where the bark remains red for some time, finally developing into a gray-brown, rough, sandpapery texture.
Evergreen shrubs make the greatest contribution to the winter landscape, providing bold masses of color, shape and texture. Hollies are probably the best example with their bold green color background, and a scattering of bright red berries brings out interest in any dull winter landscape. Nandina (Heavenly Bamboo) berries hang in large grape-like clusters on top of the foliage turning bright red by early fall.
Conifers will stay green in the wintertime, but a few will take on a light green or light blue color when the winter temperatures began to fall. Also, conifers make interesting backdrops to other winter plants.
The color and texture provided by coniferous and broadleaf evergreens may be used to complement and soften the “hard” look of nearby deciduous trees. Peeling patterned and rough textured barks also add interest to any dull landscape.
A few shrubs of the same type can be grouped together to reap the benefit of their massed colored or texture bark. A single fine specimen against a simple background can give an interesting winter effect. The background can be a green evergreen shrub, or the side of a light-colored wall.
The blizzard twisted stems, as with the corkscrew willow, make an oddity against a plain wall or plants of familiar growth patterns. Look for other plants with unusual growing stems, such as the burning bush with its red wind stems.
There are not many climbing plants that flower in winter. However, there are many vines that can add beauty to any winter landscape. Virginia creeper leaves turn a bright red early in the winter and add color to a wall. Vinca minor with green leaves and vinca major with variegated green and white leaves can add interest to areas under trees.
Evergreen ivies are the most versatile, since the majority are hardy and widely adaptable. The bold variegation of some ivy, such as English ivies ‘Buttercup’ and ‘Goldheart’, is especially attractive with their white and yellow leaves. Other ivies are grown for their leaf shape such as the bird-foot ivy with leaves shaped like a bird’s foot and ‘Parsley Crested’ with crinkly-edged leaves.
Grasses, bamboo, sedges and rushes can also add color, texture and interest to any winter landscape. They vary widely in color and habits and usually keep their shape, seed head and some color throughout the winter months. Bamboo should be used with caution unless planted in buried or raised containers to prevent spreading.
A Bermuda grass lawn, free of weeds, takes on a tan color that adds a beautiful foreground for winter landscape colors. Over seeding with cool-season grass such as fescue can provide a green color to any landscape.
The winter annuals are the most available and most used in a winter landscape for color, texture and shape. In Oklahoma at the end of the summer season, plant multicolored carpets of winter-flowering pansies and primrose. These can also be interplanted with spring-flowering bulbs, such as daffodils, hyacinths or late-flowering tulips. Ornamental cabbage and kale can add colors such as green, light green, red, purple and a combination of these colors to add color, texture and interest to any winter landscape.
