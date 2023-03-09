Winter damage in your yard

The damage that is visible now is on the evergreen shrubs that still have leaves attached. This includes boxwood, red tip photinia, holly, nandina, euonymus, pyracantha and many conifers. Again, it is too early to tell if these leaves and stem will survive. As the plant comes out of dormancy new leaves and stems will sprout from secondary buds. Just because the plant looks dead, doesn’t mean it is dead.

 Courtesy photo

Mother nature has dwelt Oklahoma another winter blow this past year with below freezing temperatures for several days. Homeowners are now feeling the effects of the freeze on their dead “looking” trees and shrubs. But are they dead? We won’t be able to know the full extent of winter damage until after new spring growth begins.

Trees and shrubs were already suffering from broken and weak limbs but with below zero temperatures this winter the plants have gotten a double hit. Leaves were not on the deciduous trees and shrubs, so there shouldn’t be much damage there. When the leaves and stems begin to sprout, if freeze damage is there, it will first appear water-soaked, but soon become shriveled. The green leaves will turn to a reddish brown to dark brown color, or nearly black, depending on the species. Dead leaves or shoots will break off during the next two months.

