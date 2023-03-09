Winter damage in your yard

The damage that is visible now is on the evergreen shrubs that still have leaves attached. This includes boxwood, red tip photinia, holly, nandina, euonymus, pyracantha and many conifers. Again, it is too early to tell if these leaves and stem will survive. As the plant comes out of dormancy new leaves and stems will sprout from secondary buds. Just because the plant looks dead, doesn’t mean it is dead.
Mother nature has dwelt Oklahoma another winter blow this past year with below freezing temperatures for several days. Homeowners are now feeling the effects of the freeze on their dead “looking” trees and shrubs. But are they dead? We won’t be able to know the full extent of winter damage until after new spring growth begins.
Trees and shrubs were already suffering from broken and weak limbs but with below zero temperatures this winter the plants have gotten a double hit. Leaves were not on the deciduous trees and shrubs, so there shouldn’t be much damage there. When the leaves and stems begin to sprout, if freeze damage is there, it will first appear water-soaked, but soon become shriveled. The green leaves will turn to a reddish brown to dark brown color, or nearly black, depending on the species. Dead leaves or shoots will break off during the next two months.
Most plant problems are easy to see in the spring. The first step would be to check all your trees, shrubs and ground cover for any damage that might have occurred during the winter months. Look for any dead, broken, twisted or split limbs or even completely dead plants. If less than one-third of the tree or shrub was remove by storm damage then now would be a good time to start doing some corrective pruning.
Fortunately, trees are very durable and regenerate limbs and leaves. Many trees will lose limbs, but most will survive, produce new growth and live for many years. Anything that is dead or if more than 75 percent of the plant is dead it should be removed completely.
Now the question is, “what should homeowners do to help trees recover?” In many cases, nothing. Trees are well adapted to survive for long periods of time in spite of numerous and often severe injuries. The great majority of trees will survive, recover and continue to provide the features we demand of them.
However, there are a few things that will help improve their appearance especially if branches are bent, split or broken. Corrective pruning is the best thing that can be done for a tree with split or broken branches. Pruning after the ice melts and the trees are still dormant.
Start by making a flush cut next to the branch collar making sure that there is no dead or living stubs left sticking out of the collar. While pruning, see if any tree limbs are in the way, either for driving or walking or if they pose a threat to a building and remove them.
The likelihood that a particular tree or shrub species or an individual within a species will be damaged by a spring freeze is related to the date their growth begins. Conifers like pine that break bud earliest are most likely to sustain damage.
The damage that is visible now is on the evergreen shrubs that still have leaves attached. This includes boxwood, red tip photinia, holly, nandina, euonymus, pyracantha and many conifers. Again, it is too early to tell if these leaves and stem will survive. As the plant comes out of dormancy new leaves and stems will sprout from secondary buds. Just because the plant looks dead, doesn’t mean it is dead. Keep an eye on these shrubs because new growth is just starting.
Flower buds or fruit flowers may be killed by cold or freezing temperatures in the early winter freezes but usually it’s the late freezes in March or April that causes the most damage. Many or all of them either fail to open and drop off. Cold injury occurs during the winter months when temperatures drop below the lowest point that can be tolerated by the buds of that particular plant species.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.