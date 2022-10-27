Winter care of new trees in your yard

Wintertime will soon be here and a time of the year when gardeners should not forget about the trees that were planted last spring. Those trees the gardener spent considerable amount of time and money on will need additional help to survive the winter months.
Trees and other plants continue to grow roots and store food in the winter months even when the rest of the plant is dormant. A few simple winter care guidelines will ensure that the trees are ready to start next spring in their best possible condition.
Gardeners should maintain a 2-to-4-inch layer of mulch around the root zone. This will provide insulation necessary to protect the younger roots from extreme temperature fluctuation and help maintain soil moisture. Mulch is good on newly planted trees but also around mature trees to keep weed eaters and lawn mowers away from the trunk. A 12-inch diameter will be efficient.
Supplemental watering will be needed during times of limited rainfall. Trees need about one inch of water per week. Wind and cold can cause a tree to lose valuable stem and root moisture resulting in branches and root dieback. A good rule of thumb is to dig 3 to 4 inches into the soil below the mulch and check for soil moisture. If it is dry at that depth, the gardeners should water. A slow watering is better than several light sprinklings.
Tree wraps should be installed if not already on the trees at planting. In Oklahoma, wrapping young trees from November through March can help prevent trunk damage. Young trees have thin bark and are prone to damage from sunny days and freezing nights. Damage usually shows up as a vertical split on the southwest side of the trunk. Make sure these wraps are removed by early March unless they are the flexible wraps.
Late winter is an excellent time to prune many varieties of trees. An exception to this is a newly planted tree. On these trees, pruning delays rooting by removing the foliage necessary for root growth. Training or developing the desire shape of the tree, begins two years after transplanting and continues thru the first 3 to 5 years. The period should be followed except on broken or rubbing branches that occur during the training stages of growth.
On established mature trees, remove all dead branches and those that are crossed or rubbing together. Never leave stubs on pruned limbs and never top a tree. This creates all sorts of health problems and could result in the death of the tree. Do not remove more than one-third the total branches or leaf area at one time. Removing more will drastically reduce the tree’s capability to produce a sufficient supply of food.
Young trees should be fertilized annually from transplanting until they become established. The fertilizer should be scattered in a 3 to 4 feet circle around the tree in November and February. Smaller amounts of fertilizer regularly are preferred to one large dose. Gardeners should wait until just after a frost but before a freeze to fertilize.
Established matured trees are fertilized to only maintain vigor. Vigor can be measured by the amount of growth from the tip of the twig to the first ring of bud scars. If growth rate is satisfactory, additional fertilizers may not be necessary.
Winter is a great time to have the soil tested for nutrient deficiency. A soil test will tell the gardener the pH of the soil and the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium present. Once the homeowner knows what’s in the soil, then they can select the right fertilizer for their plant needs. These test results can be used for the next 3 to 5 years.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.