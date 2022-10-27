Winter care of new trees in your yard

In Oklahoma, wrapping young trees from November through March can help prevent trunk damage. Young trees have thin bark and are prone to damage from sunny days and freezing nights.

 Courtesy photo

Wintertime will soon be here and a time of the year when gardeners should not forget about the trees that were planted last spring. Those trees the gardener spent considerable amount of time and money on will need additional help to survive the winter months.

Trees and other plants continue to grow roots and store food in the winter months even when the rest of the plant is dormant. A few simple winter care guidelines will ensure that the trees are ready to start next spring in their best possible condition.

