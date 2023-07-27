Why weed control fails

The most common reasons for failure are that the preemergence herbicides are applied before the area is cleaned up or they are applied too late. Timing is important so preplanning matters.

 Courtesy photo

Many of our retail stores have an herbicide aisle. It is very frustrating for homeowners to go through the time and expense of buying and applying a herbicide, only to discover that the area is still full of weeds. Worst yet to hire a private pesticide applicator and still have the weeds.

Human nature leads us to blame the chemical first, our actions second. Unfortunately, there are many reasons for weed control failure and most of the time, it is not the chemical’s fault.