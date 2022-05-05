What rose is best for your landscape

From spring into fall roses can be seen everywhere. These roses are beautiful in form, blooming in a rainbow of colors and many times with an inviting fragrant. This list of roses is nearly unlimited, so what is the best type for your landscape?
Many rose lovers still treasure the old garden types, however, the majority of roses grown and sold today belong to the so called “modern classes”. These roses have drawn on an extensive gene pool and used refined techniques to bring us roses of astounding quality and beauty.
The modern rose begins with the development of the first hybrid teas. When we think of roses, the form we picture is the hybrid tea. Their characteristics fell midway between those that were more everlasting than the hybrid everlasting but not as profusely blooming as the teas. They had the color range of the hybrid everlastings, with the addition of creamy yellow from the teas.
Hybrid teas are the nobility of the rose world. They’re medium to tall bushes, generally with a vase-shaped profile. The big, refined flowers are one flower to a stem and often bred with long cutting stems. Hybrid teas bloom continuously throughout the growing season.
Floribunda roses are derived from the Japanese Rosa multiflora and various tea roses. Through repeated breeding with hybrid teas, floribundas have continued to evolve beyond their original semi-double types. Many of today’s floribundas offer the best hybrid tea flower form and the full range of hybrid tea colors.
Floribundas are shorter, more compact plants, nice in groupings and suitable for smaller gardens or mixed flower beds. The flowers appear in clusters and often some are in bud while others are fully open. Floribundas bloom continuously throughout the growing season.
Grandiflora roses represent the nearly total combination of floribunda into hybrid tea. In fact, like “floribunda,” the name “grandiflora” was devised as a marketing label, but fits the description. Grandifloras are large, upright plant with large blooms. Their flowers may be as large as those of hybrid teas, but they come in fewer flower clusters on fairly long stems.
Climbers or ramblers are roses that naturally develop long, pliable canes, making them suitable for training on a support such as an arbor, trellis, archway or fence. Older rambling roses bloom just once every spring, while modern ones bloom continuously. Climbing roses are not technically considered vines because they have no way to attach themselves to a support. The gardener has to guide them along with carefully placed ties.
Miniature roses have a long history. All the old European standard rose types have corresponding miniature varieties but cannot compete with the ever-blooming miniatures varieties from China. Miniatures are little, compact rose bushes, with small leaves, small buds and small flowers all in scale with one another. They are full of color all season long and often winter hardy because they are traditionally grown on their own roots. Miniatures are great for growing in pots as patio plants.
Shrub roses constitute “everything else.” Adventurous breeders aiming for disease-resistant, vigorous plants that flower repeatedly bear shapely blooms and have produced a rapidly expanding group of flowering shrubs.
Tree roses are compact, continuous blooming shrub atop a tall bare stem. They are gorgeous in the ground or displayed in pots as a specimen or lining an entryway.
Certain climbers or ramblers have been used as carpet on a slope or strip area. As long as the rose has long, flexible canes, it can be a groundcover if anchored or pinned to the ground at intervals. In recent years, however, rose breeders have succeeded in developing horizontally growing groundcover roses that are naturally low growing, dense in habit with a generous number of flowers.
When purchasing roses, don’t just rely on those available in the local retail stores. There are several high-quality roses available from mail order catalogs.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.