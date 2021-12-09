What does organic gardening mean

The term “organic” is used very loosely in the landscape industry. According to Webster Dictionary, organic means of, relating to, or derived from living organism. Rocks, metal and plastics are not technically organic.
Organic matter is the magical stuff that transforms a pile of sand or a lump of potter’s clay into fertile soil. It is anything that was once alive but is in various stages of decomposition. It can be found on the ground under trees as fallen leaves or twigs or just below the soil as dead roots or animals.
Organic matter includes fresh plant residues, as when a crop is turned under at the end of the growing season. Roots and stems left behind after harvest, or leaves under the tree or grass clippings often makes up a significant proportion of organic matter in the soil. Even manure as organic matter is just processed plant parts.
The final stage of organic matter, after microorganisms have processed plants until they are completely unrecognizable, is called humus. Chemically, humus is varied and complex. It is much more resistant to breaking down than earlier stages of organic matter and can last many years. Humus gives rich, fertile soil similar to the dark color seen underneath the forest floor.
Organic pest control uses natural methods to help plants both resist and recover from attack by insect pests and diseases. Such methods have long been used in gardening, but now are even more popular.
Maintaining a tidy and well-managed garden is probably the most important way to keep pests and diseases under control. When harvest or productivity of plants in the garden is finished, removal and destruction of root systems and diseased foliage will help to reduce fungal, bacterial and nematodes problem for next year.
Another sanitation control is to turn the soil after harvest to break down small roots that may harbor nematodes and fungal and bacterial pathogens. Also removing weeds and controlling insects in the garden will reduce the incident and severity of diseases next year.
A few organic chemical preparations originate from natural sources such as pyrethrum that is derived from the pyrethrum daisy. Other organic treatments are rotenone dust, nicotine and diatomaceous earth. These may be obtained as ready-made powders or liquid sprays. They have short persistence and they only act by contact with the pest or disease.
Organic traps have been used for centuries to control insect pest. Earwigs may be trapped in inverted flower pots, wireworms in old potatoes or carrots and snails with beer under a piece of plywood. In a greenhouse or around potted plants in a house can be protected by using a organic insecticide strip laced in yellow cardboard.
Another organic control is called biological control. Biological control is the limiting of pest damage by the deliberate introduction of natural enemies such as predators, parasites, and diseases. Using biological controls is less practical in a relatively uncontrolled condition of the open garden. However, there are many predators and parasites that are present naturally, but can be harmed if an inorganic or organic insecticide is applied too early or at higher doses than is recommended.
When food is labeled “organic food” it means that the crop was produced under a system of organic farming and which the crop is processed, packaged, transported and stored to retain nutritional values without the use of artificial preservatives, coloring agents, hormones, other additives or prohibited substance. Organic certified food is produced on land meeting the requirements specified in the certification standards set down by the USDA National Register.
Growing or consuming organic foods require more work to get the products that are considered safe. To many consumers it is worth the extra work and expense to know that the food and clothing they are utilizing is free of chemicals.
