Oklahoma homeowners can appreciate a straw-colored lawn during our winter months. But it takes a change in our mindset that there are many other plants that have ornamental merits other than green leaves and flowers during these cold months.
As a gardener, it is important that we all rethink what constitutes beauty in the landscape. We must look at other plant parts such as bark, berries, limb structure, leaves, etc., in addition to flowers. For example, many plants such as nandina and holies, have green leaves as a backdrop for their bright red berries.
Many of the plants mentioned here are not the best species for the landscape. The landscaper might have to overlook certain flaws to include these plants in their design. Compromise in plant selection may be necessary for maximum winter beauty to be realized.
One example would be the use of sycamore or river birch trees. These trees will never be found on the top ten tree lists for Oklahoma. However, the bark of these two trees can be stunning. The landscaper must plant them in a location that can tolerate their messy nature of dropping branches, seed heads and large leaves.
The plants used are recommended on their abilities to brighten a dull, winter day. This is where knowledge of these plants good traits and flaws are most important. Do your homework before purchasing any plants for the landscape.
October: The good old standby pansies, kale and ornamental cabbage can be planted this month. Also, begin adding spring flowering bulbs such as tulips and daffodils, to the landscape. Remember it’s the heat and poor drainage that kill bulbs, not our winters. Enjoy fall colors of well-known shrubs and trees such as barberry, burning bush and Amur maple. Before the first killing frost, many annuals and perennials are still blooming. Leave them until they lose their flowers.
November: Fall color can still be enjoyed with some woody species making this month relatively straightforward for cold-weather beauty. Pansies, kale, cabbage and spring flowering bulbs can still be planted this month. As leaves finish falling, attractive bark such as in sycamore and lacebark elms and fruit such as holly, nandina, and Chinese pistashe, become more apparent.
December: This month marks the beginning of the challenging period for winter beauty. There is still time to get in spring flowering bulbs. Witch Hazel, winter jasmine and others may begin blooming in the landscape. Besides bark and fruits of woody plants, some herbaceous species such as ornamental grasses, can be enjoyed for their leaf colors and colorful seed heads.
January: Witch Hazel and winter jasmine shrubs will begin if not already blooming. A warm week will trigger winter honeysuckle to bloom. Pussywillow buds will begin to swell adding color to the landscape. Fall planted pansies which should be established by now producing an attractive show in the next month to six weeks.
February: Forsythia may be blooming this month especially if we start seeing warm days. Winter honeysuckle will bloom and fill the air with a lemon fragrance. Pansies start to become quite showy with any warming temperatures at all. Spring flowering bulbs will begin their display of green leaf and flower color.
One thing to consider is the use of evergreen and semi-evergreen. There are several variegated plants that can give the landscape a variety of colors (green, white and yellow). Mahonia and viburnums with their evergreen broadleaves can add variety to the landscape.
Southwest Oklahoma is blessed with several quality retail nurseries that have the qualified personal that can help the landscaper locate and purchase plants that will work in this area. Plant catalogues are a good resource for plants, but be careful, because all plants are not suited for this area.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column in the Lawton Constitution.