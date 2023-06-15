Sunny early then strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 95F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
The wet and warm weather that Oklahoma is experiencing is favorable for the development of many plant diseases. Several living pathogenic organisms including fungi, bacteria, viruses and nematodes may cause disease problems. They are called pathogens and can be spread from diseased plants to healthy plants.
A plant invaded by a pathogen is called the host. Spotted and mosaic leaves, wilting, stem cankers, root knots and rots are examples of symptoms that may appear on a host plant as a result of diseases.
The most common diseases of deciduous shade trees are grouped into six categories: anthracnose, leaf spot, leaf blotch, shot hole, leaf-blister and powdery mildew.
Anthracnose is irregular dead areas on the leaf margins, between and across or along veins, often moving onto shoots and small twigs. Leaf spot is usually dead spots on the leaf that is well defined from healthy tissue. Leaf blotch is dead area on the leaf that often diffuses into healthy tissue. Shot hole causes loss of dead areas inside of spots that result in a series of holes in the leaf.
Leaf-blister is a leaf spot or blotch that is swollen or raised, so that the area appears blister-like on the upper surface of the leaf. Powdery mildew is only superficial growth of white to gray-white fungus material on leaves and shoots.
Pine diseases are important to homeowners because of the off-color of the infected foliage and the poor appearance they cause the tree. There are only two important diseases that affect pines in southwestern Oklahoma: Dothistroma needle blight, and Diplodia tip blight.
Dothistroma needle blight overall symptoms consist of yellow and tan spots and water-soaked bands around the needles. These bands may turn brown to reddish-brown, given the name “red band” disease. Infected needles become necrotic, first at the tip and then over an extensive length. The tips of the needles will die, with the base of the needle remaining green. The dead portion of the needle will then break off leaving a blunted tip.
Diplodia tip blight causes a dieback of the branches of older pine trees. Growth from these blighted terminals is usually stunted, the needles turn brown, and the terminal buds discharge an excessive amount of resin. Diplodia can infect the cones and cause small black fruiting bodies, which can be easily seen on the scales of the cones.
Roses are more susceptible to diseases than most flowering shrub. The most common disease of roses is leaf black spot. If you grow roses in Oklahoma, you will have black spot. Black spot forms circular black spots with irregular fringed edges on the leaves. The edges of the leaf may turn yellow often causing the leaf to fall off. The disease thrives in warm wet weather and is especially spread by rainfall.
Red tip photinia has been hit this year with Entomosporium leaf spot. The disease causes the leaves to have a brown circle with tan center surrounded by reddish brown tissue.
Most years the disease is light causing very little damage. This year the disease has defoliate most of the leaves. The plant can overcome this disease as temperatures warm up.
Most of the diseases tomato growers will face require well-timed, preventive measures for their control. Tomato fungal leaf spot and early blight are the two most common leaf spot diseases on tomatoes. These diseases cause spots on leaves, stems and fruit. Most of the time these spots will have dead tissue in the center.
Tomato fruit rots caused by anthracnose is the most common disease affecting ripe and overripe tomato fruit. Symptoms appear on fruit as small sunken, circular spots. Plants should be staked, caged, or otherwise supported to prevent the fruit from coming in contact with the soil.
Jim coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.