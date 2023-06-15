Dothistroma needle blight

Dothistroma needle blight and Diplodia tip blight are two diseases which affect pine trees in Oklahoma.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

The wet and warm weather that Oklahoma is experiencing is favorable for the development of many plant diseases. Several living pathogenic organisms including fungi, bacteria, viruses and nematodes may cause disease problems. They are called pathogens and can be spread from diseased plants to healthy plants.

A plant invaded by a pathogen is called the host. Spotted and mosaic leaves, wilting, stem cankers, root knots and rots are examples of symptoms that may appear on a host plant as a result of diseases.