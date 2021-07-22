The recent wet weather has caused an invasion to our lawn that is harmless but interesting to see. White mushrooms and toadstools on a green grass backdrop provide an aesthetic view of any lawn.
Most of the large fungi in the lawn, mushrooms, toadstools, puffballs and brackets, are grouped in the class of non-flowering plants of which there are over 38,000 species. They are the fruiting structure of saprophytic, basidiomycetous fungi.
Fungi that cause mushrooms are commonly found in forest areas. These mushrooms appearance is an indication of decaying organic matter in the soil, especially buried old tree stump, dead roots, logs, or boards. In the yard it is thick thatch in the lawn. They are most likely to develop following heavy rainfall or intensive irrigation. Because of our drought situation the last few years there is an abundance of dead plant material to allow the mushrooms to grow.
Mushrooms are spread by fruiting bodies, or spores, floating through the air at maturity. A typical mushroom discharges 10 million spores per hour for several days, which are usually dispersed by wind or insects. Many fungi discharge their spores by means of little explosion that carries them away for a distance of a millimeter or so. They then drop down into the space between the gills or the inside of the tube until they reach open air and are blown away.
Control is usually not necessary because the mushroom is feeding on decay matter and not on live tissue. However, if control is desirable, it may be possible to strip the sod and remove the organic debris serving as the fungal food source. The most practical control is usually to mow or cut off the fruiting structure (mushroom or puffball) as they appear, while allowing the fungus to decompose the organic material. The mushroom and puffball will disappear when their food base has been exhausted.
Another lawn fungus associated with dryer weather is the fairy ring. Fairy rings appear as small to large circular or arc-shaped rings of dark green, rapidly growing grass. A circle of thin, dormant or dead grass may develop inside of the ring of lush grass.
The soil beneath the ring may become very dry and difficult to wet during the summer time. After rains or heavy irrigation during mild weather, usually in autumn, the causal fungi produce mushrooms, toadstools or puffballs in the outer zone of lush grass.
Fairy rings may be very small when young. They may grow indefinitely, disappear unexpectedly, or be disrupted when intercepted by a street, a building foundation or another ring. Fairy rings can vary in size from 1 foot to 100 feet in diameter.
How fairy rings begin is still unknown. The fungi begin to actively grow at a point in the soil and move radically outward. The initial appearance of fairy rings is usually a small ring or cluster of mushrooms, toadstools or puffballs.
The fungi live by decomposing organic litter, which is abundant in the turfgrass thatch. The lush green circle occurs because the fungi release nitrogen as they decompose the organic matter in thatch and soil.
The zone inside the circle contains grass plants that may be dormant, mostly from insufficient soil moisture. This ring of drought-stressed plants occurs because the extensive network of the fungi prevents water from infiltrating into the soil.
As the fairy ring fungi grow outward, they die out in the interior portion of the ring and release more nitrogen that can cause an inner ring of stimulated turfgrass.
Mushrooms should be kept away from children because many are poisonous if swallowed. Some have small fruiting bodies that if sucked into the lungs can cause breathing problems.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.