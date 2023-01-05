Weekly gardening forum to start at Farmers Market Jan 5, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beginning Saturday the Lawton Farmers Market will be holding a year-round weekly Gardening Forum from 8-9 a.m. in the Terry Bell Classroom.The weekly forum will be hosted by local gardeners, farmers, and Master Gardeners and will be a place to discuss a wide variety of gardening subjects, tips and tricks.The event is free and open to the public. The Lawton Farmers Market is located at 77 SW 4th.For more information, visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page or call Cindy Nocton at 580-678-9472. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmer Gardener Gardening Zootechnics Internet Market Forum Lawton Classroom Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists