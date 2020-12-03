Water Garden, Do-It-Yourself Landscape Project

Water gardens have lost their charm over the last few years but should not be discounted as an addition to any garden. Homeowners can appreciate the relaxing atmosphere of falling water into a pool of plants and fish. With a little knowledge any do-it-yourselfer can build a pond just like the professionals.
When choosing the location of a pond or pool, the gardener should consider placing it so that it can be viewed and appreciated through a window or as a focal point near the patio or in the landscape.
Another factor to consider in location is how much exposure to light will the pond have. Various water plants will need a spot with full sun, at least five hours, but prefer eight hours per day. A shadier spot is fine, especially afternoon shade, but limits the choice of aquatic plants. An exception would be a small pond, around 100 gallons, which does better with afternoon shade.
Soil in the site should be well drained. Boggy wet soil can distort the shape of an artificial pool and crack or break the liner. A pool placed in sandy or crumbly soil also has to be prepared to keep the sides or bottom from continuous shifting or settling.
If the pond is directly under a tree, leaves falling in the pond can decay, harming fish and plant life as well as clogging pumps and filters. Roots can also be a problem causing damage to the liner.
Locating the pool near a water source is mandatory. The pool will most likely be filled with tap water from a garden hose, and will occasionally need refilling.
An electrical submergible pump is generally used to circulate water for the fountain and waterfall. A normal household circuit plug needs to be at the most 6 feet from the water garden. A pump allows you to move water from one place to another, such as from the pond to a waterfall or through a fountain. This action aerates the water and improves the water quality. A pump is also necessary to operate a filter that will further clean the pond.
The size of the water garden pool is dictated in most cases by budget. It is recommended that the pool depth be at least 18-24 inches deep. Additionally, aquatic plants and fish also acquire a better balance in competition with algae in deeper pools.
There are several ways to create a water garden pool. The most popular way is by using a plastic liner which comes in PVC, Butyl Rubber, or Polyethylene materials. These liners are chemically inert and safe for fish and plants. They come in various thickness from 20-45 mils. When shopping for liners avoid pool prototypes that have been treated with an algaecide inhibitor.
Many of the garden centers are carrying the prefabricated polyethylene pools. They are a little more expensive, but well worth the added expense. They are easily installed and less resistance to tears.
There are four types of plants that can be stocked in a garden pool: deep water plants, bob plants, oxygenators, and floating plants. A small mixture of these plants ensures a thriving self-sustaining system. Cover 60-70 percent of the pond surface with floating plants like water hyacinth and/or container plants with floating foliage like water lilies. Submerged or oxygenating plants are generally stocked anywhere from 1-2 bunches per square yard of pond surface area.
The combination of fish with the aquatic plants create an ecological balance in the pool. In addition to a filter system, fish and aquatic plants should counteract any algae growth that occurs after construction.
Aquarium, tropical or bait fish are not suited for garden pool life. Goldfish do quite well because they can survive our winters by hibernating at the bottom of the pond.
