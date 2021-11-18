Many people in Oklahoma are experiencing wasps in their garage, storage sheds and houses. Why are we experiencing them now?
If you haven’t noticed, around the eaves of your house or in unused equipment, there could be a wasp nest. Their nest has been increasing in size all summer long. The wasps that are seen now are pregnant females that will hibernate over winter for next year.
Despite their notorious reputation, wasps are beneficial to man and the “balance of nature” since most species prey on other insects and spiders in the garden. Since wasps are beneficial insects, control should be looked at carefully. The homeowner should decide if the nest is a hazard to humans or can it be left alone to help keep down the population of damaging insects.
The colony-building paper wasps are colored yellow, black, brown and red, depending on the species. Their bodies are ¾- to 1-inch long and slender. They build paper nests of a single cone attached to a tree, shrub, or a variety of structures such as building eaves.
The colony begins in the spring when a mated female leaves her hibernation site to build her nest. Usually, a single female initiates the nest and other females join the original female and help build the nest and care for the young. The colony can grow to contain as many as 20 to 75 adults on a nest 3- to 10-inches in diameter.
The name yellowjackets refers to the typical yellow and black band on the tail or abdomen of the wasp. Most species are smaller than paper wasp but are stockier in appearance.
Yellowjackets build their nest much larger than their paper wasp relatives. The nest is in underground or enclosed sites such as voids, attics and inside hollow logs. The population in mature colonies can be quite large, ranging from 200 to 700 adults in the bald-faced hornet colonies to 1,000 to 5,000 adults in the southern yellowjacket colonies.
Due to the colony size and defensive nature, yellowjackets are more aggressive than paper wasps. Yellowjackets have effective means of defending their nest by placing guards at their entrances. Rapid movement and vibrations near the nest can easily disturb the colony. Yellowjackets as well as paper wasps can sting an intruder many times because they do not lose their stinger like honeybees.
Another group of wasps is the solitary wasp. Most solitary wasps do not have an organized social life like the paper wasp and yellowjackets, as each female builds and cares for her own nest.
Solitary wasps are not very defensive of nest and seldom, if ever, sting a human. Nevertheless, some species build nests around dwellings and due to their continual flight activity to and from the nest, appear to be a stinging threat.
The female of solitary wasp stings insects or spiders to paralyze it, return it back to a soil or mud nest, lays an egg on it, and finally seals up the prey and egg into a cell. Most species repeat this process several times and thus prepare a number of cells, each with food for its young.
The cicada killer has a large, black body, marked with yellow like the yellowjacket, but is much larger. This wasp preys upon cicadas and carries it stung prey to soil burrow often in lawns, gardens, and golf courses. Soil is often mounted around the entrance to the barrow.
Mud-daubers commonly build their nest in attics, porches and carports and stockpile them with spiders. These black, slender wasps are about the size of paper wasps, but are different due to their thread-like “waist” connecting the abdomen to the rest of the body. These wasps are often seen around moist areas, such as near the edge of ponds, outside water faucets and near watered lawns, gathering mud for their nest.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column.