Using water features in your landscape

Outdoor entertaining areas are the new craze in many landscapes. A water feature can be designed to fit virtually any landscape or entertainment area, no matter how large or small the area.
Water is a natural occurring substance that can add beauty and relaxing sound that enhances any landscape. The use of water features can include fishponds, reflecting pools, fountains, waterfalls, streams, swimming pools, spas and combination of these features. In fact, the uses of water are limited only by the homeowner’s imagination.
Since there are many kinds of water features, the homeowner must answer several questions as planning for the right water feature begins.
How much does the homeowner want to spend? There are inexpensive recirculating fountains that can be set in place, filled with water and plugged in for instant effect. At the other end of the spectrum are custom-built water features requiring skilled laborers to install. The desires of the homeowner for a water feature are only limited by imagination and available finances.
Has the site of the feature been selected with ample thought and planning? To get the greatest effect, site selection is very important to any water features in the landscape.
Is the primary purpose of the water feature aesthetic or serves some other use such as recreation? Water movement can add serenity and motion. It provides great visual impact and if it is moving, pleasant sounds. Using plants in and around the water feature can add color and texture to any water feature. It can also give the water feature a natural feeling.
If the purpose is aesthetic, what is the intended appeal? The movement and sparkle of water, often coupled with the artistry of a fountain or piece of sculpture, is the desired look most homeowners want. Other places it is simply the sound of water that is sought and most valued. The appearance is of secondary importance.
Is the water feature something to look at a natural setting or crafted feature? A fountain or even a formal swimming pool makes no pretense of being natural, but creating a natural appearing waterfall where no natural water source exits can be a challenge. By paying close attention to scale and building material, it is possible to build a bustling small waterfall from a tiny volume of water. The designer can arrange mid-sized broken stones to appear much larger. Creative imagination can transform dwarf varieties of native plants into their standard counterparts.
Is there going to be plants in the pool, pond or fountain or are there going to be plants integrated throughout the water feature? Homeowners face an entirely different form of gardening when plants must live in water. These plants range from water lilies to floating, oxygenating, marginal, bog plants. The choice of plants is wide and varied. Unfortunately, most water plants in Oklahoma ponds and pools, should be brought in and stored during winter months.
A diverse group of plants around water features help make any area larger and more important. Nature growing plants in and around natural streams will work in any backyard water feature. Low growing ground cover and large ornamental grasses work great. Trees and large shrubs should be avoided around water features because they drop their leaves.
Is the homeowner aware of the maintenance requirement of the water feature? No one wants to see the clear water in their pond turn into a swamp green marsh. No one wants to drain the spa after every use as though it was a bathtub. To avoid this, the water must be chemically treated to prevent algae and other microbial growth. Filters and skimmers must be cleaned to assure their continued effectiveness. Fountains and pumps must be drained at the beginning of winter so they won’t freeze and break.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.