Using hardscape in your landscape

Including hardscape in a landscape will enhance any planting and give the appearance of the outside world. A retaining wall, fence, rubble stone and concrete walkway, water fountain, and buried rock is considered hardscape.

The term hardscape is used almost exclusively by the landscape industry. Even among landscapers, the term has only recently entered the industry terminology. Simply stated, hardscape is everything that is part of the landscape composition that is not alive. In other words, anything that is not plant or animal.