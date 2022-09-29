Using hardscape in your landscape

Including hardscape in a landscape will enhance any planting and give the appearance of the outside world. A retaining wall, fence, rubble stone and concrete walkway, water fountain, and buried rock is considered hardscape.
The term hardscape is used almost exclusively by the landscape industry. Even among landscapers, the term has only recently entered the industry terminology. Simply stated, hardscape is everything that is part of the landscape composition that is not alive. In other words, anything that is not plant or animal.
Hardscape features should perform an architectural role in the design of the landscape. Fences, walls, retaining embankments, patios, garden sheds, and trellises help to articulate the shape of an outdoor room. They also can dictate the degree of privacy provided to an area or establish the ease or difficulty of an entrance.
The selection process for hardscape should reflect the preference of the homeowner. However other criteria can play just as much of a role as preference such as the budget constraints of the project, the amount of time involved with maintenance and the abilities of the landscape designer. As landscapes vary, so does the criteria that determine the suitability of certain hardscape choices for specific projects.
The hardscape will have to do something, such as securing a children’s play area, creating a privacy area, support the weight of a vehicle or create a flowing water sound. When selecting materials, it is better to select a theme for that areas and use the same material throughout that theme. A theme could be a tropical forest, Mediterranean village, Japanese garden, 1950’s look, or modern design.
The cost of the hardscape is more complex than just a comparison of the initial investments. There is initial material purchase cost, cost of the labor to install the materials and later on the cost of maintenance. For example, a brick wall cost more to install than a prefabricated wooden fence, but over time the wall will last longer and require less maintenance. A concrete surface costs more to install than a seeded lawn surface of the same size, but the concrete surface does not have to be watered, fertilized and mowed.
The selection of a surfacing material may require a consideration of the weight it will support. What is suitable as a patio is likely to be unsuitable for a driveway. A large water fountain may have to be attached to a footing to keep the wind from blowing it over.
Then there are the effects of weather. Some hardscape surfacing material absorb heat, especially around swimming pools, making them too hot to walk on during summer days. Other surfacing may reflect sunlight or create glare requiring that their placement in certain areas to be avoided. Painted wood can peel and stained wood fade over time while most new synthetics are barely affected by exposure to the weather.
Hardscape items and materials can have a style or other characteristics that suggest certain attitudes and expressions from the viewer of the landscape. For example, bamboo often suggests the Orient, so they make an excellent material to use in a Japanese garden. A white picket fence may be the perfect choice for an enclosure around a Victorian cottage.
Patio covers and sheds should use architected designs that tie into the landscape theme. Shelters and patios roof designs can provide ventilated shade for air flow or a solid roof for dry areas during a rain.
Even though cost of maintenance upkeep has already been mentioned, there are a myriad of concerns that must be measured at the time that hardscape material is selected. For example, a field-stone wall has little to no maintenance whereas a fountain, fish pond or pool require cleaning, changing filters and adding chemicals to keep them looking nice. A homeowner must consider these things before selecting any hardscape for their landscape.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.