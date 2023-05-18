Using hardscape in your garden
Courtesy photo

Hardscape is defined as anything in the garden that is not plant material. A retaining wall, fence, rubble stone, concrete walkway, water fountain, and buried rock is considered hardscape.

The term hardscape is used almost exclusively by the landscape industry and it may never show up in a dictionary. Even among landscapers, the term has only recently entered the industry terminology. Simply stated, hardscape is everything that is part of the landscape composition that is not alive.

