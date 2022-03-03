Using annual bedding plants in your landscape

Annual bedding plants are traditionally regarded as a quick and inexpensive way to add color and texture to the landscape. Their uses can bring life to any landscape within just a few weeks.
The term “annual” describes a plant whose entire life cycle takes place in one year. Although short-lived, a large number of these plants bloom freely over several months.
Any landscaper can use this profusion of color to create infinite patterns with plants that bloom in succession. Bedding plants provide opportunity to experiment in the landscape by altering color schemes from one year to the next.
When buying annuals, look for sturdy young plants with even, balanced, short nodded shoots and healthy foliage. The plant should have a well-developed root system, but not root bound. Do not buy plants with yellowing or discolored foliage or those in dry soil. Poor unhealthy plants do not develop well and could introduce diseases to the flower bed.
Half-hardy bedding plants are sold at various stages of growth from seedlings with no flowers to large flowering plants. Try to buy plants that just have enough bloom showing that the gardener can tell which color the plant flowers will be. Plants with many blooms showing will have fewer flowers later and may not get well established.
Many annuals are often sold well ahead of when it is safe to plant them outdoors. Don’t plant them too early or too late. Hardened off these plants outside during the day and inside at night for 2 to 3 days before planting.
Plan the planting of annuals so that the flowering period coincide as much as possible to avoid gaps appearing in the landscape design. For an early spring display, choose a flower that will overwinter such as pansies, primroses, dianthus and ornamental cabbage. For summer and early fall the range of plants coming into bloom is much greater and the scope for creating pleasing combinations are unlimited. Petunias have been used extensively and probably have the most elaborate color schemes. Marigolds also offer a wide range of colors.
Whole borders or beds can be devoted to annuals to produced colorful displays. The most attractive borders are often those that rely on a limited range of color. Plant with a broad sweep of color, with tones that blend together. Grays, greens and whites are particularly useful for providing a break from some of the more vibrant reds and blues. A bed devoted to pure white flowers look fresh and crisp.
Many annuals look their best when planted in large groups of one variety to give a bold block of color. Single plants can easily become isolated and weaken the structure of the planting. Plant in irregular patches so that the impact is similar to interlocking drifts of flowers to create a natural, free-flowing look.
When a border is to be viewed mainly from one direction, perhaps from a path or lawn, or is backed by a fence or hedge, measure off plants according to height. Plant the tallest plants, such as hollyhocks and sunflowers at the back. Place naturally low-growing plants such as sweet alyssum and annual phlox at the front of the border. Between them, put groups of intermediate, but slightly different, heights to achieve variation.
There are several annuals that are grown chiefly for their foliage to harmonize or contrast with bright flower color and add to the range of texture in a bed or border. The silver-gray dusty miller is easily grown and gives contrast to most brilliant reds, blues and yellows. Coleus with their range of foliage color of reds, purples, yellows and greens will highlight any flower bed.
As with any bedding plant in the landscape, water it at planting and provide supplemental moisture at least one inch per week.
