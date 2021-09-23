Unfriendly plants in your garden

Nature has many unfriendly plants that can be poisonous when eaten, cause skin irritation or cause physical injury. People can encounter these unfriendly plants at home, work, campgrounds, parks, woods, and playgrounds.
Most people are aware of poison ivy and poison oak; a group of plants that are irritating and blister-producing plants. This poisonous plant can be found in the woods, along fence lines and around shrubs, thanks to birds’ droppings. The oils in the leaves stem, fruit and roots are what cause the inflammation and blistering of the skin.
The spurge group of plants contains a highly acrid milky juice in stems, leaves and roots. This juice may produce severe irrigation and blistering of the skin. Snow-on-the mountain causes the most poisonings, however other spurges such as Cypress surge, flowering spurge, and leafy spurge may be poisonous.
The castor bean plant itself is not poisonous to human, but the seeds are. The seeds contain a protein called ricin and there is no question that ricin is very poisonous to humans, animals and even insects. The castor bean holds the world record title for the world’s most poisonous plant due to ricin.
The yew plant is a shrub with evergreen-like leaves. The entire yew bush is poisonous. It is toxic due to a group of chemicals called taxine alkaloid. The plant is most poisonous in the winter. Reports have been confirmed where near fatal results have occurred when the yew plant was ingested by humans and livestock
Water hemlock is a member of the parsley family and is one of the most violently poisonous plants in North America. Its tuber-like, fleshy roots that resemble small sweet potatoes and have the fragrance of parsnips have been mistaken for artichokes, parsnip and other editable roots. The stems are hollow and children will make whistle out of them but are poisoned when they put the whistle into their mouth.
Silver nightshade belongs to the potato family and produces green berries in July and August. The berry will turn yellow in the fall that has the appearance of yellow cherry tomatoes. Narcosis and paralysis occur from eating the unripe berries.
Another group of plants are those with thorny fruit. Probably the most common nuisance thorny plant is the sandbur. The sandbur produces a bur with spines stout enough to penetrate the flesh of humans. These spiny seeds can result in inflammation and infection of the punctured skin. Because it is an annual plant it produced many seeds that drop in the winter and grows in the summer. Seeds in the bur can live in the soil for 5 or more years before sprouting. Once they are established in the yard, they are very difficult to get rid of.
Puncturevine sometimes called “goathead,” is a prostate, mat forming plant that produces a seed that resemble a goat’s head. The hard spiny burr can puncture bicycle tires, injure livestock and are dangerous to children when they grow on playgrounds.
Many of the thistle plants have prickly leaves and stems that become nuisance in yards, parks and campsites. They probably won’t penetrate the skin but can cause discomfort when they are rub against.
Of the more than 4,000 kinds of mushrooms known, at least several hundred are large enough and attractive enough to be eaten. However, some are toxic causing symptoms ranging from discomfort to severe illness or even death. A few mushrooms contain a strong hallucinogenic drug. Unless the person picking mushrooms is an expert, it is advisable not to eat any mushroom found in the wild.
Unfortunately, these plants don’t come with name tags or warning signs. The best way to prevent injury is to learn to recognize the plant when they are encountered in the outdoors.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column.