Understanding diseases of plants

Most of the time plant problems are not caused by a disease but rather from some other factor such as insect damage, poor soil or climatic conditions. Understanding diseases that attack plants allows the gardener to know what is causing the plant problems and what prevention or controls are needed.
Controlling plant diseases is a complex problem and is nearly impossible, so control measures focus on preventing the disease by minimizing their effect. Control is achieved by understanding the causal organisms, the environment in which the plant is growing and the strategies available for disease control.
Several living pathogenic organisms including fungi, bacteria, viruses and nematodes may cause disease problems. They are called pathogens and can be spread from diseased to healthy plants. A plant invaded by a pathogen is called the host. Spotted leaves, wilting, stem cankers, root knots and rots are examples of symptoms that may appear on a host as a result of diseases.
In addition to living organisms, non-living factors such as deficiencies or excess water, poor soil, light, temperature, air pollution, pesticides and nutrients can either prompt a plant to disease or directly cause the disease.
The living organisms, fungi, bacteria, viruses, and nematodes, have to be identified before control can be administered.
Fungi are the most common plant pathogens. Fungi lack chlorophyll, therefore, cannot manufacture their own food through photosynthesis. Fungal diseases cause a variety of symptoms. Any part of a plant’s roots, stems, leaves, flowers, fruits or seeds may be infected. Fungi diseases also attack harvested products, such as grain, bulbs, fruit and wood while they are in storage or transported to a market.
Fungi spores can be spread from healthy to diseased plants by wind, rain or irrigation water, soil, machinery, humans and animals. Some fungi can penetrate healthy tissue directly or through wounds.
Bacteria are microscopic organisms that quickly increase in number, especially in wet, humid weather. Bacteria enter through natural openings and wounds of the plant. Bacteria that cause fire blight can be spread on pruning tools. Foliar diseases caused by bacteria are often spread by wind-driven rain or splashing rain. Insects, called vectors, also introduce certain bacteria into their feeding wounds.
A microscope can only see the actual bacteria, but the disease symptoms they cause in plants are easier to see with the naked eye. Most bacteria are important in postharvest decay and spoilage of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Viruses are smaller than bacteria and reproduce only when associated with living tissues. Viruses cause a variety of diseases and symptoms that most frequently cause reduced yields and poor-quality produce rather than killing the plant. Symptoms are usually stunting of the plant or a mosaic look on the leaves.
Viruses enter healthy plants only through wounds or during pollination. Sucking and chewing insects can transport virus-laden sap from one plant to the next. Some viruses are spread by nematodes and fungi but can also be carried in cuttings, tubers and other parts of plants that are from a virus-infected plant.
Nematodes are microscopic, unsegmented, worm-like animals. Root-feeding nematodes are the most common, destroying root systems, which reduces the intake of water and minerals by plants. The foliar nematode of chrysanthemum feeds on the foliage and cause triangles of brown, dried tissue to develop on the leaves late in the season. The symptoms of most nematode diseases are wilting, stunting and lack of plant vigor.
Diagnosing a disease caused by nematodes is often difficult and requires both root examination and a soil analysis to detect the pathogen nematode.
A disease has to be identified before a control can be administered. A control for fungi will not normally work on a bacteria or virus and vice versa. Many times, just eliminating the cause of the disease (whole plant, leaves, stems and roots) is better than using a pesticide.
