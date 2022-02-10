Trees sprouts to avoid in your landscape

The best tree to plant is a native tree from this area. However, a tree sprouting from a flowerbed is not always a native tree. As trees are replaced in the landscape, now is not the time to allow inferior, cheap or volunteer trees. Inferior trees will only create problems later down the road. Here are some trees that should be avoided if all possible. A variety of callery pair, “Bradford”, that has been used extensionally in the landscape has fallen from grace because of its weak branches, sprouting and smelly flowers. Other varieties of this pear can be used including the varieties “Aristocrat” and “Chanticlear”. These trees make good urban trees because they tolerate tight clay soils and reduced growing areas.
The biggest “weed” we find in the landscape is the white mulberry, sometimes sold as fruit and fruitless mulberry trees. Avoid this tree completely. The problem is that mulberry’s shallow roots will grow into sewer lines, uproot sidewalks, driveways and patios. Birds like the fruit of mulberry, but cannot digest the seeds. Thus, when the birds roost on fence lines, trees and shrub, they plant the seed. Homeowners end up with small mulberries growing between fence lines, in the middle of bushes and in flower beds.
Probably the one that should be banned in the city setting is the Eastern cottonwood. This tree is a fast growing, large tree of enormous stature that is found along many creeks and rivers in Oklahoma. The male and female grow on separate trees, so the male tree is sold as a “cottonless” cottonwood.
The main problem with cottonwood is the fruit. They are long cluster of capsules containing seeds in a cottony mass. When released, the seed will float in the air stopping up swimming pool, air conditioner louvers and getting in homeowners’ nose and throat when outside. Another problem is they are very trashy with their leaves, twigs and branches dropping all season long.
The silver leaf maple or river maple are sometimes sold as a promotional item by chain stores. The roots grow near the top of the soil surface so they can uproot sidewalks, crack foundations, get in the way of mowers, and grow into sewer lines. Under good conditions a tree may grow as much as six to eight feet in a single year. This fast growth makes the branches weak and brittle, easily broken by wind and ice storms.
The pin oak tree is a very attractive oak that should be planted east of I-35. When planted in Western Oklahoma, the young trees start off well, and then, because our soil are alkaline (high pH), varying stages of iron chlorosis develop. The leaves of a pin oak will turn yellow, and the tree grows poorly, eventually dying.
Flowering crabapples are very beautiful tree with white, pink and red, slightly fragrant flowers. The problem is they are highly susceptible to many diseases such as fireblight, cedar apple rust, powdery mildew and apple scab which affect most varieties of this tree.
As homeowners in Southwest Oklahoma move to acreage, they are greeted with mesquite trees. This tree grows on poor, arid soils especially in over grazed pasture. They grow as a single-stemmed tree, but if ever cut down, a bush develops. The problem with this tree is the spines which are very sharp and a hazard to children and pets.
Contractors looking for inexpensive trees planted the black locust tree in the 60’s and 70’s in many new houses. The tree is frequently short-lived due to the locust borer. When these borers attack or when stress conditions occur, the tree will send out suckers and root sprouts.
Other trees to avoid for various reason include box elder, Russian olive, tulip tree, and purple leaf plum.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.