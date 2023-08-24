Topiary plants in your landscape

A different form of training and pruning trees and shrubs to create an attractive, artificial shapes, is called topiary. This form of shaping plants has been showing up in the landscaped homes and businesses for several years. But what is it and how do homeowners create and care for it?
Different styles of topiary may be used to create geometric shapes such as cones, pillar that tapers, and columns out of plants. In some gardens, homeowners may trim part of the hedge top as birds, spheres or cubes. Topiary has also been used as a single container plant as centerpieces, a pair to flank doorways or several to line a path.
Plants to be used for topiary need dense, pliable growth, small leaves, and the ability to recover quickly from clipping. Evergreens such as yew, boxwood, honeysuckle, arborvitae shrubs, Japanese black pine, mugo pine and several varieties of junipers are used. Also, many deciduous shrubs such as cotoneaster and ligustrum are good choices for our region. Even ivies can easily be trained to grow over an open frame filled with moss stuffed in a structure.
Another group of plants that can be used, especially indoors, as topiary creations are the herbs such as lavender, germander and rosemary.
Most topiary designs are best formed with the help of a guiding framework, although some simple forms can be cut free-hand. Using young plants, select the stem or stems that will form the core of the design. The simplest shape to produce is the cone with only stakes arranged in a cone shape. The other shapes, attach a framework made with chicken wire or single wires attached to stakes placed in the ground next to the main group of shoots.
Once the framework is in place and the plant has been planted, then tie the stems to the wire framework and pinch back the shoots to encourage them to branch and cover the form. Then train new shoots into the framework to fill in the gaps, until they meet around its perimeter.
Topiary involves much more precise clipping than is required for normal hedge trimming. Gardeners should take their time, particularly when they initially forming topiary pieces, to cut the branches carefully to the required shape. Do not cut too much in one place, since it may spoil the symmetry of a topiary design for a whole season until new replacement growth appears.
Rounded topiary pieces are easier to produce and maintain than angular, geometric shapes and should be trimmed free-hand. To produce a spherical shape, first trim the top of the plant and then cut a channel downward around the circumference to leave a ring. Another ring at 90 degrees should then be cut, leaving four distinct quarters to be trimmed.
Once a topiary feature is established, it will need frequent routine clipping during the growing season. The time between trimmings will depend on the plants growth rate. An intricate, geometric design, such as in boxwood, may need to be trimmed at four-to-six-week intervals. Trim when any new growth begins to appear uneven.
Timing of clipping depends on the plant. However, do not clip after early fall because young shoots need to ripen sufficiently to withstand freezing winter temperatures.
If a leader, section or a branch of a topiary has been damaged or broken, cut it back cleanly with pruners. Also, nearby shoots may be tied to fill in the gaps.
If a topiary plant has been left unclipped for one or two years, regular trimming should restore the original shape within the season. If the topiary has been neglected for years, and the shape has been lost, severe pruning to restore the outline should be carried out the first spring followed by two or three seasons of more precise trimming.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.