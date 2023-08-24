Topiary plants in your landscape

A different form of training and pruning trees and shrubs to create an attractive, artificial shapes, is called topiary.

 Courtesy Metro Creative

Different styles of topiary may be used to create geometric shapes such as cones, pillar that tapers, and columns out of plants. In some gardens, homeowners may trim part of the hedge top as birds, spheres or cubes. Topiary has also been used as a single container plant as centerpieces, a pair to flank doorways or several to line a path.

