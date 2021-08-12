Tools for gardening

Keeping a garden looking its best throughout the year involves a certain amount of maintenance from routine tasks such as mowing, edging, weed eating, raking, hedge and tree trimming and rototilling. While it is unnecessary and expensive to invest in all the tools needed, a few basic tools can get most maintenance task completed.
Before buying a tool, the most important point to bear in mind is its function. Will it perform correctly the task it meant to be used? Consider exactly what this particular tool will be used for and how frequently it will be used. A simple, inexpensive pair of pruners, for example, will be adequate if only a few rose bushes are pruned once a year. However, if they are needed for intensive use, it is better to invest in a high-quality, more heavy-duty pair.
For larger tools especially if they are only used once a year, renting may be a better option. Such equipment as rototiller, post hole digger, tree pole saws and chainsaws are better rented than purchased and store most of the time. When renting, check the equipment thoroughly for dull blades, broken parts and if the equipment is running properly.
Most modern gardening tools are based on traditional design although some may be improved. Take the basic spade or sometimes called “shovel.” A spade is an essential tool, excellent for general cultivation, lifting soil and digging holes for planting. There are two major types of spades: standard digging spades and the smaller shorter handle spade that is suitable for digging borders.
Modern mowing machines are of two basic types: reel mower and rotary mower. Reel mowers are used by golf courses and rotary mowers are popular with homeowners because of their low cost and relative ease of maintenance. Rotary mowers are generally restricted to lower maintained turf because they cut the grass by chopping the blade.
The biggest breakthrough in mowers are how they are powered. The most popular mower is the ones powered by a gasoline engine. They can be the push type or self-propelled. Gasoline engines can be hard for some people to start so the manufacturers have now introduced electric powered engines with extension cords. An even lighter lawn mower is the battery powered mower All three power mowers have their advantages and disadvantages.
Edging tools including nylon-line trimmers are useful in maintaining a healthy, attractive lawn. Manuel tools are usually adequate for smaller lawns, but, larger lawns will need a power nylon-line trimmer. Like lawn mowers, nylon-line trimmer come in gasoline, electric and battery operated. Nylon-line trimmer work great in removing weeds from hard-to-reach areas.
Hoes are excellent for weeding, aerating soil and even used to form seed beds. The Dutch hoe is good for weeding around plants without damaging their roots. Combination hoes are suitable for chopping off weeds, drawing hills and using the prongs to break up soil. Triangle hoe uses their points to break up soil by digging a V-shaped hole The flat side can be used for weeding narrow spaces in-between plants.
Rakes are excellent for leveling and breaking up the soil surface before planting or for gathering debris. There are two basic rakes: flathead rakes and the spring-tined lawn rake sometimes called “bamboo” rake. The flathead rake is stronger than the spring-tined rake and will move soil easier that the spring-tined rake. Spring-tined rakes work best moving leaves and debris.
When pruning, it is important to use the appropriate tool for the task and make sure that it is sharp so that it can cut cleanly, easily and safely. Pruners are used for pruning woody stems up to about ½ -inch thick. Long-handled pruners or loppers are useful for removing woody stems ½-inch to 1 inch. Any limb thicker than 1 inch, a pruning saw or chainsaw must be used.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column.