STILLWATER — Have you had trouble growing tomatoes in your home garden? Or are you setting your sights on a bumper crop this year?
The OSU Extension offices of Comanche, Cotton and Stephens counties are offering a free workshop on tomato gardening at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton on April 8. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting scheduled at 10 a.m. The event is expected to end shortly after noon.
Attendees will hear from OSU Area Horticulture Specialist Jim Shrefler about planting practices and tomato varieties. Courtney Keck, Canadian County Extension horticulture educator, will speak about insects and diseases of tomato plants. The final speaker will be Edward Legako, representing the Lawton Farmers Market. He will cover what the market has to offer, as well as how to best market your homegrown tomatoes.
Registration to this free workshop is required through the Comanche County OSU Extension office at 580-355-1176. For more information, contact Trevor Vaughn, Comanche County agriculture educator, 580-355-1176.
