Tips for handicapped gardeners

Planters, containers and raised beds are easily adapted to make gardening accessible to the elderly and the disabled gardeners.

 Courtesy photo

Adults with disabilities report there are more barriers by walking than other physical activities such as gardening. Any amount of physical activity can improve the health of people with disabilities.

Gardening is a source of personal satisfaction and pride providing pleasure and opportunity for relief from daily stress. With little planning and creativity, the elderly and the disabled can acquire a new and rewarding hobby of gardening.