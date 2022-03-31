Time to begin lawn care

It’s almost time to start mowing but not yet. April begins the growth of bermudagrass and with that growth comes turf maintenance.
For new lawns, sod can be applied anytime. In about two weeks the soil temperatures should be warm enough to germinate the seed if that is the preferred method of reestablishment. Sodding allows the homeowner a better selection of bermudagrass varieties, such as, tifgreen, tifway, midiron, and U-3 and an instant lawn.
The seedbed surface should be smooth without clods. A firm, weed free seedbed with enough loose soil to barely cover the seed or firm enough to lay sod is the best.
Mow now to remove the dead, last year’s growth and allow the newly emerging growth a better chance of starting the food manufacturing process. The height for bermudagrass should be cut about 1- 1½ inch. Scalping the lawn will not benefit the grass enough to warrant the dust and wear and tear on the mower.
Thatch build-up can be a problem on high-maintained lawns, especially those that have improved turf varieties including U-3. Thatch is a buildup of stolon and rhizomes to a level that nutrients and water cannot penetrate to the soil and an excellent area to create an environment for diseases. To control thatch, run a dethatcher or vertical cutting mower over the area. These machines can be rented at many rental stores.
Once mowing begins, frequency of mowing increases because no more than 30 to 40 % of the leaf height (one-third rule) should be cut at one time. This means that with fertilized and watered, the lawn should be mowed about every five to six days in the spring. The number of times between mowing will be reduced when temperature get higher in the summer, but can pick up again in the fall.
Fertilization should be started in late April. In most lawns, nitrogen will be the key nutrient for lawns. Without a soil test, it is best to make one application of a complete fertilizer such as 10-20-10 or 15-15-15 to get enough phosphorous and potassium into the soil. Turfgrass needs about five pounds of nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft per season. This is usually applied at a rate of one pound of nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft., 5 times a year starting May 1 and ending September 1. If a slow-release fertilizer is used, apply 3 times per year.
Going to the store and buying fertilizer can be a confusing experience. There are many brands on the market and the most expensive is not always the best. Look at the percentage of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium that is in the bag. For lawn fertilizers look for those brands that have a higher percentage of nitrogen in the bag. The overall best fertilizer for a lawn is 33-0-0.
Weed control is important this time of the year. New, emerging turfgrass will be in competition for nutrients, water and sunlight with weeds. Winter weeds like henbit, cranesbill, speedwell, and dandelions will actively start growing now. An application of a broadleaf herbicide such as 2,4-D, dicamba, and MCPP (Weed-B-Gone) will control these weeds. Care should be taken when utilizing these products because non-targeted plants, such as shrubs, flowers and young trees can be hurt or killed. Read and follow the label before using any herbicide.
It is too late to apply the pre-emergence herbicides for the summer weeds. Post emergence herbicides will have to be used. Summer weeds such as crabgrass and bromegrass have already germinated and are actively growing. Most annual and some perennial grasses can be controlled with grass herbicides such as MSMA and some of the other organic arsenics. Turfgrass will need supplemental watering. Usually, one inch of moisture each week is sufficient to keep a high-quality lawn. Morning and evening watering are better than midday.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.