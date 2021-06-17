Tidbits on gardening

Ask any gardener about their gardening experience and they will have some tidbits of information they have found to be helpful. Some of these tidbits have been backed by research and some are just tried and true practices.
Pulling weeds by hand doesn’t always work since even a portion of some weeds, such as dandelion, will quickly re-grow into an entire plant. Gardeners must remove all crowns, tuber and rhizome segments and this means digging deep. Various tools are available to make weeding more effective including hand tines, weeding hoes and rotary tillers.
Mulching is probably the best weed control method. Weeds will come up earlier than the vegetables, crowding out the desirable crop. By applying weed-blocking mulch early, vegetable seedlings can get a head start on the weeds. Also, mulch keeps the soil cool, moist and can be tilled under as organic matter for next season’s growth.
Most Southwest Oklahoma soils are high in mineral content, but low in organic matter. The use of organic mulches in the home garden increases soil organic matter content, improve the physical condition of the soil and add some nutrients.
Azaleas are perhaps the premier flowering shrub and many homeowners want them in their landscape. Even though they are sold in retail stores here, azaleas do not grow well in Southwest Oklahoma. Azaleas are not adapted to this area because of heavy clay soils and higher pH (alkaline) soils. To successfully grow azaleas and for the same reason blueberries, the gardener has to change the pH of soil, add organic matter and provide good drainage.
How quickly water moves through the soil affects how plants grow. Movement of water through soil is called drainage. When soil is waterlogged, all the pore spaces that normally hold air are instead filled with water, so roots can’t get oxygen. Oxygen-starved soil also suffocates earthworms and other beneficial soil organisms.
At the opposite extreme, soils that drain too quickly (usually sandy soils) can’t supply roots with enough water. Such soils don’t hold onto nutrients long enough for plants to use them. Gardeners with excessively drained soil find that they have to irrigate and fertilize constantly.
Fertilizers are offered in a variety of ways for a variety of reasons. Plants take nutrients into the roots as elements in a water solution. Plants have no way of differentiating between elements that come from organic materials or inorganic fertilizers that are man made. To the plants, it’s all simply nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium.
Fertilizers are sold in forms such as granular, water-soluble and liquid, spikes, cartridge and encapsulated pellets. Generally, the granular form is the least expensive and easiest to distribute evenly over large lawn area. Depending on the nutrient source, granulates can provide quick or timed-release elements. Also, they are available with insecticides, weed killers and other additives.
Many gardeners have observed the flowers on the cucumbers and squash closely and have seen a bloom forming at the end of the small fruit. They may have seen other blooms that had no fruit connected. The first is the female flower and the second is the male.
Some plants produce bisexual flowers. These are flowers that are considered “perfect” flowers that can pollinate themselves. Female flowers are only susceptible to pollination the morning they are open until the afternoon of that day. For better pollination on tomato plants on warm, dry day, use a small, soft brush to transfer the pollen from the anthers of the male flower to the stigmas of the female flower.
Tomato defective pollen can also be caused by temperature extremes. Day temperatures above 90 degrees and night temperatures above 70 degrees will result in reduced fruit setting. There is considerable evidence that night temperature is the critical factor in setting tomato fruit; the optimum range being 59 to 68 degrees.
Jim Coe writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.