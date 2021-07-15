Almost everyone likes trees for one reason or another. Some like them for the cool shade they provide during hot summer days. Others like them because they add beauty or value of the property. No matter what the reason the wrong tree in the wrong place can be disaster for the landscape.
There is no such thing as a perfect, no-maintenance, no-pest tree, however with a little research, the best choices can be purchased with minimal effort. There are several trees available to this area that will fit quite well in most landscapes. Many varieties sold in the nursery trade are great for this area, but definitely think twice before considering trees such as silver-leafed maple, mulberry, Lombardy popular, tree of heaven, American elm, green ash, white popular, pin oak, honey locus, Russian olive and the native cottonwood. These trees are notorious for having shallow roots, weak wood, root suckers, diseases and seed trash.
Tree species vary greatly in their ability to grow in different environments. Therefore, homeowners should know something about the differences in the trees, the conditions under which they are grown and what is expected of them in the landscape as far as shade, specimen planting or for screening.
Forty years ago tall trees such as elms, oaks, sycamore, and maples were planted on public property and along the streets. Times have changed since home sites have gotten smaller with especially smaller front yards. Many landscapers now realize that it is best to select lower-growing trees or use the taller trees as specimen trees rather than lining the street.
Taller trees have to have lots of room to grow. Tall trees in small sites will have a greater tendency to push up or crumble driveways, sidewalks and foundations, not to mention be weaker because of restricted root growth.
When selecting a tree, look for one that will give a minimum of trouble and maintenance in the future. Trees that have large leaves, large and abundance of seeds and pealing bark should be avoided because of their maintenance requirements; especially cleaning up in the fall. Taller trees are more expensive to prune and spray and if they must be removed, expect to pay from $1000 to $3,000.
Many new species of taller trees have been introduced into the landscape that homeowners should consider. Bald cypress, dawn redwood, fruitless sweetgum, ginkgo, Kentucky coffee tree, lacebark elm, a selected number of pines, red maple and Shumard oak are just a few that will perform well in the landscape.
Many landscapers are looking also at the growing number of medium-growing trees such as Chinese pistache, flowering dogwood, golden raintree, southern magnolia and sugar maple. These trees can still provide the shade needed but take up less room than the larger size. They are easier to prune, spray and have less of the leaf litter found in the taller trees.
The low-growing trees require more skill to grow and maintain. For the first four or five years after planting they require more pruning, watering and care than the other size trees. The ideal low-growing type tree should grow rapidly, reach its useful size soon after being planted and then abruptly slowdown in growth. It should be reasonably free from insect pests and diseases and should have pleasing growth habits.
Although these practices are more expensive, the smaller type trees are well worth the effort. They usually serve their purpose of providing beauty, interest and tying in the landscape as a young tree as well as a mature size. If they have to be removed for any reason the cost of removal is much lower than the taller trees. Lowering growing trees adapted for Oklahoma include eastern redbud, Japanese maple, and purple leaf plum.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.