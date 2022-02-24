The right fertilizer for your project

What is the right fertilizer to use on my lawn; on my trees; on my garden; on my vegetables? Those are hard questions to answer without creating new questions.
What is the plant growing now? What was the fertilizer used last year or over the past five years? How obtain do you want to mow?
The elements most frequently deficient include those normally present in fertilizers including nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Simply, nitrogen contributes to the green leaves of the plant as with turfgrass. Phosphorus contributes to the growing of roots, flowers and fruit of the plant while potassium contributes mainly to the health of the plant.
The best fertilizer to apply can only be determined by a soil test. Without this test the best fertilizer can only be a guess. To take a soil test, dig down 3 to 4 inches and pull a small core of soil with a shovel. Dig 10 to 20 cores around the yard, depending on its size. Place the cores in a plastic bag, mix thoroughly, and take the soil to your county Extension office or retail nurseries to be sent to a lab.
After the amount of fertilizer needed is determined by a soil test or a guess according to the desired outcome of the plant, look at the amount of actual nutrients in a fertilizer bag. The analysis tells the nutritional content of the product, expressed in percentages. Nitrogen is the first percentage, phosphorous the second, and potassium the third. If there is a fourth number, it is usually micronutrients such as sulfur, iron, zinc and others.
Also, fertilizers are available with insecticides, weed killers and other additives. “Weed and Feed” is a common term which refers to fertilizer that contains weed killer for broadleaf weeds. Check the label for a list of weeds that can be treated. Caution should be used near ornament plants because they can be harmed with “Weed and Feed” fertilizers.
So what fertilizer is needed?
For a new lawn it is best to make one application of a complete fertilizer such as 10-20-10, 13-13-13 or another complete fertilizer to get enough phosphorus and potassium. Turfgrass needs about five pounds of nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft per season. This is usually applied at a rate of one pound of nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft., five times a year starting May 1 and ending September 1. If a slow-release fertilizer is used, apply 3 times per year. The best fertilizer is the cheapest. The overall best fertilizer for a lawn is 33-0-0.
Newly planted trees have minimal nitrogen fertilizer needs. It is recommended that no additional nitrogen fertilizer be applied or no more than 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 sq. ft. of root area at planting time.
Once a tree is established, this is when nitrogen is most effective in increasing growth. During the growth phase, the nitrogen rate should be 2 to 4 pounds of nitrogen per 1,000 sq. ft. of root area per year. The nitrogen rates a homeowner chooses should be based on the growth rate of the tree. Shrubs are similar to trees.
In a vegetable garden fertilizing should begin with a starter solution at planting. Mix up a water-soluble fertilizer and place about a cup in the transplant hole or in the trench before planting. This will give the plant a boost when trying to get established.
Fertilizer applied at planting will not have adequate nutrients for vegetables the entire growing season. The plant should be fertilized again when the first fruits are one-third grown.
Once flowers are planted and mulched, they respond favorably to a transplant starter solution of liquid or water-soluble fertilizer. Do not over fertilize because that will give the plant more bush and less fruit.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for The Lawton Constitution.