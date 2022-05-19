Terrariums in the home

A tiny landscape brought into a room in the form of a terrariums can enhance any home or office. They can be used as room decoration, plant propagation chamber, nature study area, plant observatory, centerpiece and table garden.
The meaning of terrarium is a “little world”. A terrarium is a transparent container in which plants are grown in soil. The container is tightly fitted with a cover or lid. The terrarium becomes a miniature greenhouse.
Glass aquariums, fish globes, candy jars and even plastic soda bottles can be used. In fact, any clear container with a tight-fitting top can become a terrarium. The tight cover will prevent the loss of interior humidity.
The size of the container will limit the choice of all materials in the terrarium. Requirements for the plants are more important. Plantings of lichens, moss and ferns may be used, as well as, house plants such as artillery plant, creeping Charlie, wandering Jew, asparagus fern and strawberry begonia. Cacti and succulent can also be used in terrariums if the soil and watering are handled differently.
To build a terrarium, place sand, moss or large pebbles in the bottom of the container for a drainage layer. Colored aquarium rocks can be used on the top and bottom to make a colorful terrarium.
Spread about 1 inch of sterilized potting soil or sand, if it is a cactus terrarium, in the bottom of the container over the pebbles. It is important to use sterilized soil to reduce the chances of diseases developing in the terrarium.
If moss is used, place it down in the container before the plants are installed. Then arrange the plants and fill in around the roots with good soil and more moss.
Natural scenes may be copied from the woods or desert. Use stones as large boulders, a lichen-covered stick or log and a seeding evergreen as a tree. A mirror may be placed in the terrarium, covering the edges with soil or moss, to simulate a pond. Small ceramic animals and toad stool can also be used. Remember the name terrarium means “little world”.
It is advisable to use only plants in the terrarium. Live animals such as insects, lizards, etc., are not usually part of a terrarium. Aphids, ants, lady beetles and tiny lizards might cohabit for a while, but they will ruin the terrarium even for a short period. Removal or control of insects in a terrarium can be very difficult but must be accomplished with care.
When all the plants are installed, carefully water with a bottle and tube. This is the most critical part of the operation. Allow the water to run down the side of the container so not to destroy any of the decorations or plants. Underwatering is better than over watering.
Terrarium require very little care, if initial watering is done carefully. At the first sign of water on the bottom, stop watering. Too much water will kill the plants. Water must not be left standing around the roots or the soil will sour.
The terrarium will take a few days for the humidity to reach equilibrium, that is, when the moisture in the container is equal to the moisture in the air. When this occurs, there will be small drops of moisture condensed on the side of the container. The lid may be removed for a brief period of 10 to 15 minutes, but do not leave the cover off for an extended period of time.
Mold and wetness should disappear. After humidity equilibrium is reached, the lid should be replaced tightly. It may then be left for a number of weeks without care. Moisture will condense on the cool glass and return to the soil so additional watering is not needed.
