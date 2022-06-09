Summer care for your home vegetable garden

The vegetable plants and seeds have been planted and many gardeners set back and wait for the vegetables to be harvested. With 100 plus degree weather, most vegetable gardens cannot be left alone and expected to produce quality vegetables. To give the best harvest, the gardener must attend to the needs of the plants.
Most full-season vegetables need about 20 inches of water during the growing season for good growth. The water in the soil will have to come from rainfall or irrigation. During May and June, garden plants will use about one inch of water per week. However, in July, August and September, they require about two inches of water per week for best growth.
Remember, it is better to water the garden well, once a week, than to sprinkle it daily. The garden should be watered by letting the water run between the rows or by using irrigation emitters or porous irrigation hoses. A lawn sprinkler will work, but is not the most efficient method to use. Watering in early morning will prevent diseases from developing.
Weeds can rob vegetables of valuable water, light and nutrients. Weeds often harbor insects, diseases and nematodes that can damage vegetables and greatly reduce yields. As soon as possible, weeds should be pulled by hand. Digging weeds with a cultivator after each irrigation or rain will kill weeds that have come up. The cultivation should be shallow to avoid damaging shallow rooted vegetables. The use of herbicide is not a practical method for controlling weeds in a home garden.
Really, the best way to control weeds is to use mulches, either organic or synthetic. Mulches not only control weeds, but also help conserve moisture during drought periods by reducing the amount of soil moisture lost through evaporation. Mulches also aid in maintaining a uniform soil temperature. They act as an insulation in keeping the soil cooler during the warm months of the year.
Mulches should be applied after the soil is warm enough for active root growth. Straw, grass clippings, sawdust, leaves, newspapers, and black and white plastic sheeting all make excellent mulches for the home garden. Organic mulch is better because they furnish food for the microorganisms found in the soil. During composition of the organic material, soil micro-organism secretes a sticky material that promotes granulation (breaking up soil particles) of the soil.
Insects are always a threat to home vegetable gardens, especially in the summer. The gardeners must check plants frequently to detect the presence of injurious summer insects. Spider mites, aphids, white fly, and many other summer insects can do damage in a relatively short time.
Some insects feed on the fruit and leaves, some bore into the plants, while others suck sap from the plants. No single pesticide will protect plants from all of these pests. So, try to identify the pest, then purchase the insecticide needed to control them. Remember, insecticides are poisons, so read and follow the label for their use, storage and disposal. This is especially true on vegetables because they are grown as food.
Garden crops are subject to attack by a number of diseases. However, by the time summer gets here, most diseases have already started to do their damage.
A healthy, vigorous plant is the best prevention of diseases. Planting the garden in full sun and making sure that the plants have adequate moisture, nutrients and spacing will prevent most diseases from developing.
Certain vegetables are resistant to one or more diseases and the home gardener should take advantage of these built-in protection. Plants that are resistant to a certain disease can usually be found on the package or tag.
By harvesting vegetables at the peak of their quality, the gardener reaps the greatest dividends of their work. Many of the seed packets or transplant tags will have an estimated time of harvest.
