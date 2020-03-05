Strategies for weed control in your yard

Weeds! Weeds! everywhere nothing but weeds. How do we control them?
Many turfgrass weeds can be effectively controlled with the use of herbicides. However, it is important for homeowners to utilize herbicides as only one of the many weed management tools at their disposal.
Many time weeds in the lawn exist and thrive because the turfgrass is not properly managed. In these cases, herbicides should be utilized as a short-term approach to weed management. Promoting a vigorous and healthy turfgrass by correcting the underlying management problems should be a long-term approach.
When weeds are found in the turf, homeowners need to think about why the weeds are a problem. It is important to understand the term “weed competition”. This year weeds are a problem because turfgrass had a hard time growing from the light rainfall and our milder temperatures. These combinations are great for weed growth but poor for Bermudagrass growth.
Weeds compete with the turfgrass for light, water, nutrients and certain plant-essential gases. However, of these four, competition for light is often the most important. Where there is weakened or poor-growing turf, sunlight is free to penetrate directly to the soil surface. When this occurs, the door is open for weeds to invade.
Once weed species are established, they can spread to other areas in the turf or landscape. These weeds can lead to problems for many years at these site and other sites nearby (i.e. next-door neighbors). Incorrect turfgrass management often encourages weed infestation for many years.
Poor turfgrass management that leads to weed infestation can be characterized as anything that inhibits vigorous turfgrass growth. Some of the most common forms of mismanagement include improper mowing height, poor fertilization practices (too little or too much fertilizer) low water availability and selection of poorly adapted turfgrass species.
Weeds can exist and thrive in the lawn and landscape even when sound turfgrass management is followed. In these cases, the use of herbicides is often needed as an aid to weed management. Herbicides can be utilized as a preventative approach, or preemergence as a remedially. There are advantages and disadvantages to each approach.
Preemergence herbicides are used to prevent weeds from becoming established. They are very useful in areas where a certain weed species is known to be a problem. A major advantage for lawn care management is that they prevent the weed problem from occurring. The disadvantage is that if the preemergence isn’t applied and in the soil before the seeds germinate, little weed control is experienced.
Post emergence herbicides can be used on an “as needed” basis, which allows for spot spraying or treating only when weeds are present. Post emergence herbicides will also control perennial weeds where preemergence will not. A disadvantage to post emergence is that homeowners have to be careful that herbicides do not drift to non-targeted plants.
Mowing the lawn is a non-chemical weed control that takes time to remove weeds from the lawn.
The term “scalping the lawn” is the excessive removal of green or brown shoots during a single mowing. This practice is usually not necessary on Bermudagrass but this year can be of benefit on weed control. Scalping can open up the turf area to more sunlight, making the Bermudagrass more competitive. Set the blade of the mower at the lowest or the second lowest setting and mow often.
Catching and removing the grass clippings is important this time to eliminate any weed seeds that might develop between mowing. Once the Bermudagrass starts growing good the mower blade can be raised to the 1 1/2-inch height or higher.
Now, start a watering, mowing and fertilization program for a healthier, weed-free lawn.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column.