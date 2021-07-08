Storm water runoff can pollute our drinking water

We can all agree that the best way to protect water quality in our drinking water supply is to avoid polluting it in the first place. If storm water runoff contaminates our rivers, lakes, and oceans, we are no longer able to use them as household water sources and recreation areas.
Storm water is a problem when it picks up debris, chemicals, and other pollutants as it flows done creeks and rivers or when it causes flooding and erosion on stream banks. These pollutants are deposited untreated into our waterways. The result can be the closing of our lake to no swimming, fishing or boating, and injury to the plants and animals that live in or near this water.
Where will these contaminate come from – industry, agriculture, construction, household? Most people will say that pollution comes from industry and agriculture. Although this is true to some degree, a lot of pollution comes from household waste.
Household pollutants are everyday used products such as ammonia-based cleaners, drain cleaners, washing products such as detergents with phosphate and car waxes, paints, paint thinners, varnish, furniture refinishing products, concrete or wood sealant, degreasers, chlorine bleach and disinfectants. Homeowners should not quit using these products, but using them according to their directions and excessive materials should not be poured down drains or where they can be carried to storm drains.
Vehicles drip fluids such as oil, antifreeze, brake fluids and grease onto driveways and roadways where stormwater runoff carries them to our storm drains. The best way to get rid of these products is to allow the auto stores, oil change shops and tire stores worry about the recycling by having them do these services. However, homeowners do service their own vehicles and can accumulate these products. There are many businesses in Lawton that will takes these materials either free or for a nominal fee.
Many people walk their dogs in neighborhoods and parks. When the dog relieves itself, it is very unsightly and a pain if people step in it. Pet wastes left on the ground can end up in storm water, contributing harmful bacteria, parasite and viruses to our waterways. Carry a bag and pick up after your pets when walking the pet.
Chemicals such as pesticides and fertilizers used to grow and maintain beautiful lawns and gardens, if not used properly, can run off into the storm drains when it rains or when we water our lawns and gardens. It is better to used pesticides and fertilizers after a rain than before. Using pesticides requires detailed attention to the label instructions as well as common sense and good judgment.
When mowing, a common practice is to blow the grass clippings into the street for someone else to worry about. These clippings usually contain weed killers, pesticides, and high amounts of nitrogen to only end up contaminating our waterways. Another common practice is not pick up the trash but just mow it with the grass. The best practice is to pick up any trash, catch the clippings or maneuver the mower so the clippings are applied back to the lawn.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column.