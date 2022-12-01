Storing pesticides is not best gardening practices

Fewer problems will occur with stored pesticides, including shelf life if the storage area is cool, dry, and out of direct sunlight. Protection from temperature extremes is important because either condition can shorten the shelf life of pesticides.

 Courtesy photo

The growing season is coming to a close, but you still have several containers of weed killer, insecticides, and fungicides sitting on a shelf. What should be done with them, now?

First of all, pesticides should be purchased only in amounts that can be used in one season. Storing pesticides is not a good gardening management practice.