Storing pesticides is not best gardening practices

The growing season is coming to a close, but you still have several containers of weed killer, insecticides, and fungicides sitting on a shelf. What should be done with them, now?
First of all, pesticides should be purchased only in amounts that can be used in one season. Storing pesticides is not a good gardening management practice.
Nearly three-fourths of all pesticide accidents are non-use accidents, often involving children. A secure pesticide storage area can protect not only the safety of a child but the homeowner’s investment in those pesticides.
Many times, homeowners will use a pesticide that has been in storage only to learn the pesticide had little effects on the pest. The problem could be the age of the pesticide or how it was stored. Pesticides, like many other products, begin to lose their effectiveness after the container has been opened and even more where it was stored.
As soon as the pesticide arrives home, it should be stored in a proper storage area and immediately locked away from children and untrained people. The pesticide should be removed from the storage area only for application. Leaving the container open while applying the pesticide will only decrease its shelf life and increase the chances of a spill.
Storage life of pesticides is difficult to predict and is dependent on storage conditions. Most manufacturers recommend storing pesticides no longer than two years. Most companies will not guarantee their products any longer than that. A few labels will indicate the storage life of the pesticide once the container is opened, but most don’t.
Some pesticides lose active ingredients due to chemical decomposition or volatilization. Under conditions of humidity, dry formulations, like dusts and granules will actually absorb moisture and harden, making them useless. The containers of pesticides stored for long periods may eventually corrode, crack, break, tear, or fail to seal properly. A container with a broken seal will not store for very long.
Certain pesticide chemicals have a characteristic odor. If the odor grows stronger in the storage area, it could mean a leak or spill, a poor closure, or an improperly sealed container. It may be a clue that the pesticide is deteriorating.
Pesticides formulations that contain low concentrations of active ingredients generally lose effectiveness faster than those with more concentrated forms. Some liquid pesticides may form a gas as they deteriorate and this can make opening and handling containers quite hazardous. In time, the gas pressure may cause the container to rupture.
Fewer problems will occur with stored pesticides, including shelf life if the storage area is cool, dry, and out of direct sunlight. Protection from temperature extremes is important because either condition can shorten the shelf life of pesticides.
To reduce the problem of having old or ineffective pesticides, try to purchase only the amount of pesticide needed for the season. If circumstances make it necessary to purchase more than is need in a season, mark the purchase date on the container and us the older pesticides first.
Sometimes circumstances warrant having to store some pesticides over several years only to get rid of the leftover later. Homeowners who need to get rid of pesticides should do so as safely as possibly. Do not dispose of leftover pesticides by pouring them in a drain or ditch. This only contaminates the environment by adding pesticides to our water systems.
The best way to dispose of small quantity of pesticides is to wrap the container in heavy layers of newspaper and place them in a trash can just before the trash is collected. They will be placed in a sealed landfill where they cannot leach into our water system.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.