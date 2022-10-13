Starting plants in your garden from seeds
Courtesy photo

Skill in raising vegetable and flowing plants from seeds is the cornerstone of gardening independence. Choosing seeds and careful handling them can bring the gardener not only an earlier harvest, a bigger harvest but a better selection of plant varieties.

First, gardeners should choose seed varieties that are adapted to this area. This means choosing those plant seeds that would reach maturity before a killing frost or high temperatures. Many new vegetable and flower varieties are hybrids, which cost more, but will usually have more vigor, uniformity and better production than non-hybrids.