Starting new plants from old is a partnership between humans and plants. This process is called propagation. The trick is to take cuttings, pieces of stems, leaves, roots or buds, to produce new plants.
Cuttings can be used to produce an immense variety of plants, including deciduous trees and shrubs, evergreen trees and shrubs, fruits, greenhouse crops and perennials. Such propagation produces a large number of plants in a small area, inexpensive, requires no specialized techniques and quick and easy.
In layering, another propagation method, roots are encouraging to form along a stem while still attached to the parent plant. Most layering is done outside, in the garden, although some houseplants can be layered indoors. This method is often used to propagate plants that do not root easily by other methods.
The process of changing a stem into a root begins when the stem is cut to gather the cuttings needed to start new plants. When the plant starts the healing process the cells around the wound “dedifferentiate” or changes the function of the plant part. This is done by a chemical messenger called “hormones”, telling the cells that they are now roots and not stems. Some cells ignore this message, thus staying stems while others become a group of roots.
Cuttings should come from newly formed wood of this year. The cuttings from plants, such as roses and spring-flowering shrubs should be taken in midsummer when the new stems are no longer succulent but have not yet become harden. Cuttings from evergreen, such as holly, arborvitae and juniper, root best from plants in late fall to early winter.
One way to start roots from a cutting is in a flower pot covered by a clear plastic bag. The plastic cover allows the cuttings to “breathe,” but prevents loss of water. Miniature greenhouse can also be used and especially when many cuttings are needed.
For a rooting medium (soil), use a mixture of 1-part clean sand and 1-part peat moss. There are also commercial mediums available. Moisten the medium to the proper amount; only a drop or two comes out when it is squeezed tightly. If the medium gets too wet, just add dry sand and peat to the mixture. Fill the flower pot to 1 to 2 inches from the top so that there is space for adding more water when needed.
Now make the cuttings. Make a slanting cut through the stem 2 to 6 inches from the tip of the cutting. Strip the leaves off the lower half of each cutting, leaving 3 to 5 leaves on the top half. Dip the bottom half into rooting hormone. Insert the cutting into the rooting medium about half its length.
By putting the cuttings close together, a 6-inch flower pot will hold 10 to 12 cuttings. When the pot is full, lightly spray the plants with water.
Now place the flower pot in a clear plastic bag and twist the top of the bag closed and fasten with a rubber band or twisty. Set the cuttings in an east or north window, where they don’t get direct sunlight.
Cuttings of most plants will form roots within 2 months. Cuttings made in midsummer should be rooted by fall, whereas those made in winter should be rooted by spring.
Check roots by very carefully digging one of the cuttings and inspect it. If roots have formed, finish growing them in a coldframe for one winter before planting in their permanent location.
Harden the plants by moving to a coldframe or opening the plastic bag for an hour or two each day. After a week of this, the plants should be hardened enough to be transplanted outside.
