Spring plants in your landscape

Planting can be done with a trowel or by hand if the soil is soft enough. Try to firm the soil around the roots, but do not pack compact them too firmly. Watering in the plants will eliminate any air pockets.
Homeowners are hitting the plant retail stores in droves. Knowing what to plant and how to plant news plants will increase the success of the landscape design.
The time to decide on the species is long before the homeowner goes to the nursery to select the plants. The owner should study the characteristics of several trees, shrubs and groundcover and how they best fit into their landscape design. Spare-of-the-moment decisions can be costly decisions.
Tree planting begins with the selection of species of trees and shrub that are adapted to the homeowner’s site and climate. For example, pin oak and blue spruce is not adapted to Southwestern Oklahoma, whereas Shumard oak, Chinese pistache and Atlas cedar which are adapted to our climate grow to their potential.
Planting time varies, but early fall planting is best for container-grown shade and ornamental trees and pines, and spring planting for broadleaf evergreens, such as holly and magnolia. Shade trees planted in the early fall may be twice as big as spring-planted shade trees the following year. However, with-all-of-this said, most trees and shrubs can be planted with some success anytime the soil can be dug and they are watered. However, avoid planting when the temperature is over 90 degrees or in the teens..
The optimum planting size for a tree is a 1 1/2 to 2 1/2-inch trunk diameter or a five-gallon container. Smaller and larger plants may require considerably more care to help them survive and become established.
When purchasing trees and shrubs, always choose fresh quality plant. This may mean buying from an established retail nursery or buying when the truck first arrives at the package stores. Package plants should be dormant and not showing any new growth. Roots should not be growing out of the container drain holes. Burlap should be tight around the ball and the ball should move with the plant as it is tilted.
Often homeowners have been frustrated with trying to keep bermuda grass growing in a shade or partial shade location. One good solution is planting a groundcover that creates a dense canopy that keeps weeds to a minimum and eliminates mowing.
Several groundcovers are adapted to our Oklahoma climate that may work in any landscapes. Vinca minor and vinca major, to name two, are thick, evergreen groundcover for partial to shady locations. They reach 12 to 18 inches in height and have dark green or variegated leaves. Vinca minor and vinca major also grows a two-inch diameter blue flower in late spring. Vinca minor has a more refined appearance for smaller locations.
Planting of these varieties and others are usually in a rock garden, as hanging baskets or as ground cover beneath specimen trees and other shady locations.
Most homeowners in Southwest Oklahoma purchase their annuals as bedding plants. After annual bedding plants have been purchased, they should be kept moist until planting. In most cases this is every day because they were watered in the nursery every day.
Toughening plants raised indoor is vital to eliminate a growth delay when planted. Plants can be placed outside on warm days in a sunny spot for the first week, but brought in at night. Later leave them out, but cover with fleece or a cloth at night. Gradually, unless a frost is forecasted, the fleece can be left off even at night.
Mixing slow-release fertilizer granules with compost or other organic materials into the soil before planting annuals can take care of feeding for the whole growing season.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gardening column for the Lawton Constitution.