Spring plants in your landscape

Planting can be done with a trowel or by hand if the soil is soft enough. Try to firm the soil around the roots, but do not pack compact them too firmly. Watering in the plants will eliminate any air pockets.

 Courtesy photo

Homeowners are hitting the plant retail stores in droves. Knowing what to plant and how to plant news plants will increase the success of the landscape design.

The time to decide on the species is long before the homeowner goes to the nursery to select the plants. The owner should study the characteristics of several trees, shrubs and groundcover and how they best fit into their landscape design. Spare-of-the-moment decisions can be costly decisions.

