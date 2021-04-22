The Southwest Iris Society will have its annual show on Sunday.
The show will be from noon to 4 p.m. in the court by the former Dillard’s store in Central Mall. The theme is “Iris on Route 66.”
This will be a judged show in several divisions, including horticulture, educational and design.
The horticulture division will include tall bearded, intermediate bearded, border bearded, miniature tall bearded, standard dwarf bearded, miniature dwarf bearded and aril bearded.
Awards will be given for Best Specimen of Show, Best Black Iris, Best Plicata and Best Purple. Awards will be given to fourth runner-up.
In the design category, designs must be by one person using fresh plant materials.
The Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society is an affiliate of the American Iris Society. Judges will be approved by the American Iris Society.
For more information, call MaryAnn Holman at 580-875-3720.