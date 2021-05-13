It is time to check all shrubs for possible damage from our last freeze. So far, the most damaged shrubs were euonymus, nandina and crape myrtle. Others have experienced some damage but with corrected pruning these shrubs will survive.
Shrubs like most plants need maintenance after establishment and after weather that damage the plant such as a freeze and wind damage.
Not all shrubs have the same maintenance requirement. Newly planted shrubs usually need only water, while those plants already established, will need fertilizing, deadheading, sucker removal, weeding, and insect control.
Established shrubs need watering only in periods of prolonged drought. Young, newly plant shrubs need regular watering, because in many cases, the only nutrients they get are from the water. Once the roots start to become established, newly planted shrubs will get nutrients from the soil. Establishment usually takes two years.
It is best to apply the water to the ground around the shrub, soaking the soil. Do not water often and lightly, since this encourages root growth close to the surface. The best time to water is in the morning, early evening is next, so that if any water gets on the foliage, it can evaporate before any diseases can get started.
Fertilize young shrubs annually from transplanting until they become established or reach a desirable size Fertilizer should be scattered on the soil surface in a circle to about three to four feet out from the bases of the shrub from February until November. Small amounts of fertilizer applied regularly are preferable to one large dose. However, if the homeowner fertilizes only one time a year, fall is the best time.
The rate of nitrogen fertilizer for established shrubs is one pound of actual nitrogen per 1000 sq. ft. Phosphorus and potassium may be applied if soil test shows a deficiency, or applied a complete fertilizer such as 10-20-10 to make sure there are enough of all three nutrients.
Mulch should be applied around newly planted shrubs over an area about 18 inches wider in diameter than the plants root system. A mulch of bark, wood chips, pecan hulls, straw or manure should be applied 2 to 4 inches deep but clear of the trunk of the shrub.
Weeds and turfgrass compete for nutrients and moisture, so it is essential to clear the ground of all weeds and turfgrass. Keep the area clean until the shrub is well established. Mulches can be used to keep weeds and turfgrass from getting established around the shrub.
Some grafted shrubs are prone to producing growths or suckers beneath the graft union, from either the stems or roots. The suckers can be rub out between the finger and thumb as soon as they are noticed. Cutting suckers off is preferred over pulling them off to remove any dormant growth bud, but take care not to damage the stem or root.
Many variegated shrubs are propagated from green-leaved plants that have produced mutated branches. From time to time, branches of variegated shrubs will revert to the original foliage of the parent plant. Since these branches are usually more vigorous, they will eventually crowd out those showing variegation, and should be cut off.
Some shrubs benefit if their faded flower heads are promptly removed before seed sets. Removing old flowers diverts energy into growth, improving the flowering potential for the following season, but it is not necessary for the health of the plant. To avoid damage to new growth buds, deadhead as soon flowers fade. Most flower heads come away cleanly, but any snags should be trimmed with pruners.
Insect control is basically monitoring the plant for insect pest and then using the appropriate method of control. Many insecticides are available but the key to adequate pest control is proper identification of the insect pest.
Jim Coe lives in Lawton and writes a weekly garden column for The Lawton Constitution.